Facility Management Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

Facility management encompasses multiple disciplines to ensure the functionality of the built environment by integrating people, place, process, and technology. Also, facility management is the coordination of a facility’s operations meant to make the organization as a whole more effective at what it does. The facility management is applied in various industry verticals like retail, education, and healthcare, among others as per the need of the business.

Facility Management market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Facility Management market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Integrated Facility Management to Witness Higher Growth Rate

– Integrated facility management is a method of combining many (or all) of the office related services and processes under one vendor and management team. IFM streamlines internal and vendor-related communication, simplifying day-to-day operations management, and improving productivity in the organization.

– With multiple vendors working on different components of the organization, redundancy and overlap are inevitable. Costs are also an important factor of concern as different teams spend their time and money on initiatives that do not align with the company’s future goals. With IFM, inefficiency and unnecessary expenditure become easy to identify, since there is greater visibility.

– The North American region has largely set the global standard for integrated facility management (IFM) services, owing to the home presence of large contract management and real estate firms. The North American market has a presence of large nationally and internationally operating IFM companies from the backgrounds of technical FM, property management, and support services.

North America Occupies the Largest Market Share

– Latest technological breakthroughs in the North American region have assisted the advancement of facility management solutions that makes the overall processes highly efficient and significantly improve accuracy in various applications.

– There have been a series of new solutions, mergers and acquisitions in the North American region to take advantage of this opportunity. The primary driver behind these investments are the continuous evolution and increasing application of new technologies to unlock enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial.

– With these series of investments, IT and telecom, BFSI, real estate, and healthcare applications in North America are set to boom over the next five years.

