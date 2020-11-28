Feed Vitamins Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Feed Vitamins Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Feed Vitamins market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Feed Vitamins market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Feed Vitamins Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

Vitamins are supplements included in the animal feeds in small amounts for the overall growth, well-being and performance of the livestock. Deficiency of vitamins can be adverse to the health of the animals and will also lead to a wide range of diseases. Vitamin supplements are considered necessary in animal feeds for all kinds of livestock, and this has traditionally fuelled the animal feed vitamins market. An increase in the demand for quality meat, developing markets, health concerns & disease outbreak in livestock have driven the growth of the market globally. The scope of this report is limited to vitamins supplied to animals in the form of feed additives and vitamins supplied externally, in the form of premixes are not part of the report scope.

Feed Vitamins market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Feed Vitamins market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Vitamin E – The Largest Market Segment by Type

The global market for Vitamin E was estimated to be USD 723.8 million in the year 2018. Vitamin E is a very important feed additive and the functions performed by the vitamin cannot be fulfilled by any other feed additive and hence, it is one of the most important feed additives. Vitamin E helps keep up the basic structure of tissues, build up the nervous system, and significantly adds to disease resistance in animals because of its balancing impacts on the immune system. Although Vitamin E is present in large quantities in fresh green forage, hay, and silage, its concentration reduces in storage, hence necessitating the incorporation of vitamin E as an additive in compound feed.

Asia Pacific dominates the market

The feed vitamins market in the Asia Pacific was at USD 636.1 million in 2018, making it the largest regional market. Livestock feeding in Asia- Pacific majorly is highly dependent on agricultural products like maize, sorghum, soybean meal, groundnut meal, and rice bran. However, with rising livestock animal health standards and the subsequent large-scale adoption of compound feed, several vitamins like A, D, E, K, and B are also included in livestock diets across the region. The Vitamin A market in China was significantly disrupted by inspections relating to environmental issues and new regulations. With the growing prices for the vitamins in the Asia-Pacific region, one of the major market players like DSM has planned to extend its investment towards vitamins production, which is likely to stabilize the prices in the near future.

Feed Vitamins Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Feed Vitamins market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Feed Vitamins including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Feed Vitamins Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Market Opportunities

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Vitamins

5.1.1.1 Vitamin A

5.1.1.2 Vitamin B

5.1.1.3 Vitamin C

5.1.1.4 Vitamin E

5.1.1.5 Other Vitamins

5.2 Animal Type

5.2.1 Ruminant

5.2.2 Poultry

5.2.3 Swine

5.2.4 Aquaculture

5.2.5 Other Animal Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Spain

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Thailand

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 UAE

5.3.5.3 Egypt

5.3.5.4 South Africa

5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Adisseo France S.A.S

6.3.2 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

6.3.3 Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc.

6.3.4 BASF SE

6.3.5 DSM Nutritional Products AG

6.3.6 Lonza Group

6.3.7 Atrium Innovations, Inc.

6.3.8 Vitafor Nv

6.3.9 Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd.

6.3.10 Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co. Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

