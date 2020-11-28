Fermented Foods and Beverages Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Fermented Foods and Beverages Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Fermented Foods and Beverages market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Fermented Foods and Beverages market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The includes fermented foods and beverages which are segmented as probiotic food, probiotic drink, alcoholic beverage, and other types. Probiotic foods are the fermented food that consist of live bacterial cultures. The demand for probiotic yogurt is fueled by the availability of numerous flavors. By sales channel, the market is segmented as supermarket/hypermarket, convenience store, online channel, and others. The other distribution channel includes specialty stores, kiosks, and vending machines.

Fermented Foods and Beverages market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Fermented Foods and Beverages market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Functional Beverages

The fermented foods and beverages market is driven by the robust demand for probiotic drinks by health-conscious consumers, especially the younger generations, globally. Probiotics are part of functional foods and beverages and help improve the gut functionality. Dairy-based probiotics hold the major share in the segment, followed by fruit-based probiotic drinks. Kefir and drinking yogurts are the leading classes of products that witnessed enhanced sales in the past few years, boosting the overall growth of the fermented drinks market. Asian countries tend to favor dairy-based functional beverages, whereas the United States and Europe favor cereal-based and RTD tea functional beverages.

Asia-Pacific Holds a Prominent Market Share

The Asia-Pacific fermented foods and beverages market is driven by the increasing awareness and growing interest in healthy diet, development in technology, media coverage, and consumer demand. The rising awareness of fermented drinks in China and India is expected to further boost the market studied in the region. In China, the growing demand of fermented dairy products, such as Liberte Kefir is likely to support the market growth in the upcoming years. In Asia-Pacific, the growing application of probiotics in animal diets enhances their digestibility and promotes pH balance, which, in turn, has led to an increase in the consumption among ruminants (apart from other types, such as poultry and swine) and is driving the market growth in the region.

Fermented Foods and Beverages Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Fermented Foods and Beverages market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Fermented Foods and Beverages including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Fermented Foods and Beverages Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Sales Channel

5.1.1 Supermarket/Hypermarket

5.1.2 Convenience Store

5.1.3 Online Channel

5.1.4 Other Sales Channels

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Probiotic Food

5.2.2 Probiotic Drink

5.2.3 Alcoholic Beverages

5.2.4 Other Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Australia

5.3.3.4 Japan

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Fonterra Co-operative Group

6.1.2 Constellation Brands Inc.

6.1.3 Danone

6.1.4 Pepsico Inc.

6.1.5 Anheuser-busch Inbev

6.1.6 Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd

6.1.7 Nestle S.A.

6.1.8 Heineken N.V.

6.1.9 The Boston Beer Company

6.1.10 GTs Living Food

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

