Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer market to Scintillate from 2020 to 2030

Hormone refractory prostate Cancer (HRPC) is also known as Castrate-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC). It is a peculiar type of cancer which relapses even after hormonal therapy. Now a days it has been categorized under prostate cancer. Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer (HRPCA) or Castrate-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) is a type of prostate cancer that recurs after having hormonal therapy. Due to the high unmet clinical need associated with limited survival periods, intensifying HRPCA prevalence and fast-emerging treatment modifications, the global HRPCA market is poised to witness an unprecedented growth. Mostly prostate cancers are found during screening with a digital rectal exam or prostate-specific antigen blood test. Initially prostate cancers usually don’t show any symptoms, but on advancing cancer stages are sometimes symptoms can be seen. If Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer is suspected based on the outcomes of screening tests or symptoms, tests are needed to confirm the diagnosis. The definite diagnosis of prostate cancer can be done with a prostate biopsy.

The driving factors for Hormone Refractory Prostate cancer market are promising pipeline drugs, evolving patterns of treatment, augmented with patient awareness. Larger untapped pool of patients from Asia Pacific region would opt for the treatment of Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer which will boost the sales revenue in the market. On the other hand premium prices drugs for Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer, indeterminate reimbursement policies and limited period of survival would hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period. Physicians being reluctant towards promoting and adopting premium would acts as a key challenge in the growth of market players. Whereas untapped patient population with non-metastatic Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer from emerging countries would open new avenues for the new and existing players. This undiagnosed patient population and mounting prevalence would provide growth opportunities in future.

The global Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer market is segmented on the basis of type of therapy and end user type

Based on type of therapy, the global Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer market is segmented into the following

Chemotherapy Cytotoxic Agents

Hormonal Therapy Anti-Androgens

Immunotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Surgery

Based on the type of end user, the global Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer market is segmented into the following

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Based on treatment type, global Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer market is classified as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, surgery, immunotherapy, and hormonal therapy. Surgery is expected to lead the global market for prostate cancer over the forecast period as it is the choice of therapy by physicians. Radiation therapy is used to prevent the recurrence of cancer and is expected to contribute second largest share in the global Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer market. Chemotherapy is used as an adjunct to other therapies and thus hold little share in global Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer market.

Based on end user, global Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialty clinics. Hospital end user type segment is expected to contribute the highest share in the global market for global Hormone refractory prostate cancer market.

Based on the regional presence, global Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer market for due to high prevalence which are diagnosed with advanced technology. It is one of the most common type of malignancy which is observed amongst men in United States and is the second largest cause of Cancer deaths in United States. Europe is expected to hold second largest market share in global Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer market. Followed by Europe the other regions like Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America which has a large pool of undiagnosed Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer would continue to grow with increasing awareness and advanced screening technology.

Some of the key players competing in hormone refractory prostate cancer market include AbbVie Inc., Acceleron Pharma, Inc., AB Science SA, AstraZeneca Plc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Boston Biomedical, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and others.