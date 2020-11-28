Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Report 2020: Upstream Raw Materials Sources, Downstream Buyers and Forecast 2026

The Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025
Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market
The Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players
Key product type:
Synthesized Oligonucleotides
Reagents
Equipment
Key applications:
PCR
DNA
RNAi
Research
Therapeutic
Key players or companies covered are:
Integrated DNA Technologies
Merck KGaA
Eurofins Genomics
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Bioautomation
Agilent Technologies
Eurogentec
GE Healthcare
LGC Biosearch Technologies
Nitto Denko Avecia
Genscript
Genedesign
TriLink Biotechnologies
Bio-Synthesis
ATDBio
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Key questions answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market impacted?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market?
The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.
