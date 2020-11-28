Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Report: Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, Type and Applications Forecasted by 2026

The Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market

The Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players

Key product type:

Tablets

Capsules

Powders & Granules

Others

Key applications:

Specialty/Midsize

Generics

Big Pharma

Other

Key players or companies covered are:

Catalent

DPx

Lonza Group (Capsugel)

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Aenova

Jubilant

Famar

Boehringer Ingelheim

Fareva Holding

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

Nipro Pharma

Sopharma

Mylan (DPT Laboratories)

Recipharm

NextPharma

Dishman

Aesica Pharmaceuticals

CordenPharma

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market impacted?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

