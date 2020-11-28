Organic Cashew Nuts Market Analysis 2027 Focusing Top Key Players- Ajanta Industries, Aryan International, Delphi Organic GmbH, Divine Foods, Nature Bio-Foods Ltd., Profil Mitra Abadi (PMA), SAHYADRI CASHEW PROCESSORS, Samruddhi Organic Farm (India) Private Limited, Tierra Farm and Others

The Organic Cashew Nuts Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by usage, form, distribution channel, and geography. The global organic cashew nuts market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading organic cashew nuts market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the organic cashew nuts market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- ACHAL, Ajanta Industries, Aryan International, Delphi Organic GmbH, Divine Foods, Nature Bio-Foods Ltd., Profil Mitra Abadi (PMA), SAHYADRI CASHEW PROCESSORS, Samruddhi Organic Farm (India) Private Limited, Tierra Farm

The organic cashew nuts market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as increasing consumer preference towards organic food products such as ready-to-eat snacks and nutritious convenient foods. Also, availability of various flavoured cashew nuts such as salted, smoky, pepper, and butter, which is further driving the demand of the market. Moreover, health conscious consumers are increasingly preferring the vegan lifestyle and opting for healthy substitutes of protein, hence protein-rich nuts consumption like organic cashews is increasing. Significant growth in the food processing industries in both developed and developing countries is also adding inputs to the growth of organic cashew nuts market. However, climatic changes hampers the cultivation of cashew nut plants and cost of processing cashew processing is high, which has impacted the growth of organic cashew nuts market. Nevertheless, with the robust growth of e-commerce, industry players are displaying their products through online channels so as to gain customers base, to reduce costs of inventory management, and to monitor the consumers’ buying habit and interest. As a part of company’s growth strategy, most of the company’s are offering cashew nuts with innovative and attractive packaging which are convenient to carry, in turn increasing the company’s sale.

The cashew tree is a tropical tree which produces the cashew seeds or nuts and the cashew apple. It can grow as high up to 14 m, but the dwarf cashew tree grows up to 6 m which has proved more profitable with earlier maturity and higher yields. The species is native to Central America, the Caribbean Islands, and northern South America. Portuguese colonists in Brazil began exporting cashew nuts in early 50s. But, in 2017, Vietnam, India, and Ivory Coast were the major producers of cashew nuts. Organic cashew nuts are produced by the growers without using chemical fertilizers, pesticides, and insecticiteds. The farmers use herbicides and organic fertilizers while growing the cashew trees. With the increase in health concern among consumer globally, there is a huge demand for organic food items, confectionaries, and convenient foods, which in turn influencing the organic cashew nuts market. Organic cashew nuts are widely used by the food and beverages inductries. It is used as confectionary, in bakery items, in butter & spreads, beverages, and dairy & frozen desserts. Organic cashew nut oil is used in cosmetics and personal care products.

The report analyzes factors affecting the organic cashew nuts market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the organic cashew nuts market in these regions.

