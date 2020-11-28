Plastic Candle Holders Market to See Major Growth by 2025 | SouvNear, CraftsOfEgypt, Hosley International

Latest released the research study on Global Plastic Candle Holders Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Plastic Candle Holders Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Plastic Candle Holders. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Dawn Green Valley International (China),SouvNear (Pennsylvania),Hangzhou Owner Party Co., Ltd. (China),Beijing Sheng Jing International Trading Co., Ltd (China),Jinhua Bongo Arts & Crafts Co., Limited (China),Bath and Body Works (United States),CraftsOfEgypt (Egypt),Hosley International (United States),Bath & Body Works (Thailand),Yankee Candle (United States).

What is Plastic Candle Holders Market?

Plastic candle holders are used to holding the candles. These holders are available in different shapes and colors. This is used to support the candle and to prevent them from danger & fire. These candleholders are uses to keep them stable and out of reach of a careless hand. In addition, the growing demand for plastic candle holders owing to the easy fall over of candles can cause a fire. These holders are used for decorating the house by candle lighting. The increasing demand from House, Hotels, and Restaurant for decoration purpose will drive the plastic candle holders market.

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Popularity of Plastic Candle Holder in Restaurant for Candlelight Dinner

Plastic Candle Holders are in Trend Due to the Rising Home DÃ©cor Activities

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Plastic Candle Holders to Hold the Candles and prevent them from Causing Accidental Fire

Increasing Demand from the Church

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Cost of Plastic Candle Holder

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Plastic Candle Holders for Occasions Such as Christmas

Rising House Interior Decorations will lead to the Demand for Plastic Candle Holders Market

The Global Plastic Candle Holders Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Desktop Candle Holders, Hanging Candle Holders, Wall-mounted Candle Holders), Application (Restaurant Use, Wedding Use, Religion Use, Other), Sales Channel (Online (E-commerce Website), Offline (Speciality Stores, Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, and Others)), Style (Contemporary/Modern, Traditional, Transitional)

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Plastic Candle Holders Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

