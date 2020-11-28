Point of Care Infectious Disease Market segmentation by Product, Key Highlights, Strength assessment, Opportunity assessment by 2026

The Point of Care Infectious Disease Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Point of Care Infectious Disease Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Point of Care Infectious Disease Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025
Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Point of Care Infectious Disease Market
The Point of Care Infectious Disease Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players
Key product type:
HIV POC
Clostridium difficile POC
HBV POC
Pneumonia or Streptococcus associated infections
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) POC
HPV POC
Influenza/Flu POC
HCV POC
MRSA POC
TB and drug-resistant TB POC
Key applications:
Hospitals
Clinics
Home
Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities
Laboratories
Others
Key players or companies covered are:
Siemens Healthineers
Trivitron Healthcare
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Alere
Quest Diagnostics, Inc
BD & Company
Chembio Diagnostics Inc
Trinity Biotech
Cardinal Health
Bio-Rad Labs Inc.
bioMérieux SA
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Sight Diagnostics Ltd.
Gene POC
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
OJ-Bio Ltd.
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Key questions answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Point of Care Infectious Disease Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Point of Care Infectious Disease Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Point of Care Infectious Disease Market impacted?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Point of Care Infectious Disease Market?
The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.
