Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Polyoxymethylene (POM) market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Polyoxymethylene (POM) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Polyoxymethylene (POM) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Polyoxymethylene (POM) market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Polyoxymethylene (POM) market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Intensive Use in the Electrical and Electronics Industry

– POM, owing to its various constructive properties, such as electrical and thermal insulation, easy-to-modify nature, lightweight, and shatter-resistance, are being increasingly used in the electrical and electronics segment.

– Some of the important applications of POM are electric housing, circuit boards, switches and wiring components, enclosures, sockets and connector, cooling systems, etc.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a major growth in the electronics industry, as China is one of the largest electronics manufacturers globally, followed by South Korea and Japan.

– In Europe, Germany is the largest producer of electronics, and the market is projected to expand during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for more innovative and technologically-advanced products in the industry. Thus, increasing the consumption of polyoxymethylene (POM) in the electronics market.

– Other trends, such as digitalization of the automotive industry, among others, have increased the consumption of POM in automotive electronics applications.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific dominated the POM market, accounting for a major share of the market. The region was found to be the largest market for POM consumption, due to several developing economies in the region. The product consumption is very high in China, due to POM’s application in various electrical and electronic, and automobile industries. Use of POM as a replacement for metal, due to its lightweight and high strength in various sectors, has increased its consumption in major end-user industries. With rising demand from the developing economies in the region, Asia-Pacific is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The aforementioned factors are expected to contribute to the increasing demand for polyoxymethylene consumption in the region, during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Intensive Use in the Electronics and Electricals Industry

4.1.2 Rising Demand from the Transportation Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Bio-based Materials as a Strong Alternative

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Raw Material Analysis

4.6 Patent Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Homopolymer POM

5.1.2 Copolymer POM

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.2 Transportation

5.2.3 Medical

5.2.4 Food Packaging

5.2.5 Consumer Goods and Appliances

5.2.6 Construction

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Qatar

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 FUTURE OF THE MARKET

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.2 Market Share Analysis**

7.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

7.4 Company Profiles

7.4.1 DowDuPont

7.4.2 Kolon BASF innoPOM Inc.

7.4.3 China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd

7.4.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation

7.4.5 Korea Engineering Plastics Co. Ltd

7.4.6 Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

7.4.7 Polyplastics Co. Ltd

7.4.8 Celanese Corporation

7.4.9 RTP Company

7.4.10 Polyone Corporation

7.4.11 SABIC

7.4.12 Techmer PM

7.4.13 Westlake Plastics Company

7.4.14 ALBIS PLASTIC GmbH

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8.1 New Applications in the Food Packaging Industry

