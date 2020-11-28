Polyurethane Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Polyurethane Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Polyurethane market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Polyurethane market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from Building & Construction Industry

– Polyurethane based foams are used as insulating materials in homes, refrigerators, and are used for several other purposes. Insulating foams helps consumers cut down their heating and cooling costs.

– The building & conatruction industry is by far the largest consumer for rigid and sprays polyurethane foam. With the rising number of building codes that promote energy-efficient structures, home builders and consumers are gradually moving toward building strategies that deliver performance and energy savings in the long run.

– According to the department of energy, heating and cooling costs account for 48% of the energy use in a typical US household. Spray polyurethanes are important solutions in improving a home’s energy efficiency, along with other insulating foams, such as EPS, XPS, etc.

– According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, energy star program can save up to 11% on a person’s energy bills, by adding insulation and sealing air leaks.

– If properly insulated, the spray foam insulation can also provide protection against moisture. This, in turn, reduces the chances of walls developing harmful molds, mildews, etc. In addition to providing temperature and moisture control, insulation is often used to provide noise reduction. The insulation also proves to be helpful during the summer season in reducing air-conditioning.

– From the above mentioned factors, the demand for polyurethane from building & construction industry is expected to rapidly grow over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing construction activities and rapid urbanization in countries such as China and India, the usage of polyurethane is increasing in the region.

– Furniture and construction industries are among the fastest-growing end-user industries in India. The construction sector in India has been growing rapidly with an increased investment by the government. The Indian government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ is a major game changer for the industry. A cumulative total of USD 24.67 billion foreign direct investment has been made for the construction activities (including townships, built-up infrastructure, and construction- development projects) in the country, between the period of April 2000 to December 2017.

– The country is likely to witness an investment of around USD 1.3 trillion in housing over the next seven years, where it is likely to witness the construction of 60 million new homes. Thus the availability of affordable housing is expected to rise by around 70% by 2024, in India.

– In the first quarter of 2018 alone, office leasing activity across India’s top 8 markets was at an all-time high. A total of about 11 million sq. ft. of office space take-up was recorded in Q1 2018, registering an increase of about 25% from Q1 2017. This has largely driven the commercial construction activity in India.

– All such factors coupled with increasing consumption from other emerging economies of Asia-Pacific is driving the growth of the market in the region.

