Polyurethane (PU) Hot-melt Adhesive Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Polyurethane (PU) Hot-melt Adhesive Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Polyurethane (PU) Hot-melt Adhesive market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Polyurethane (PU) Hot-melt Adhesive market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Polyurethane (PU) Hot-melt Adhesive market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Polyurethane (PU) Hot-melt Adhesive market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Polyurethane (PU) Hot-melt Adhesive market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Paper, Board & Packaging Segment – A Huge Market Potential

– An extremely high proportion of industrial products are sold in packages, either due to stability requirements for storage and transport or for aesthetic reasons. Most packaging materials presently used are different materials laminated together, which require the use of adhesives.

– PU hot-melt adhesives are an excellent solution for carton closing, sealing, and pallet stabilization for food, beverages, and other consumer and industrial products.

– PU hot-melt offers stronger adhesion, and cures better than traditional hot-melts, making it a prudent choice in the growing industrial packaging industry.

– In addition, these adhesives are also available in clear versions, making it easy to hide any glue lines, to give an appearance of continuity in the material. The high visibility makes clear box and folding carton packaging more attractive to consumers.

– PU hot-melt adhesives can bond small cartons to heavy wrap-around cases. The adhesive is perfect for packaging in various industries, such as:

– Perfumes, cosmetics, and beauty products are customarily packaged in transparent cases. PU hot-melt adhesives are used to seal those packages, which ensures a clear application and helps in dispensing a perfect end-product.

– Most of the demand for packaging is from the food and beverage industry. On the other hand, healthcare products are the largest users of folding cartons. These end-user segments are likely to boost the demand for PU hot-melt adhesives in the coming years.

– The APAC region is expected to account for the largest share in the use of PU hot-melt adhesives for the packaging industry. China leads the market for folding cartons, owing to its high purchasing power, combined with rapidly growing consumption, which is likely to fuel the PU hot-melt adhesives industry.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Asia-Pacific is also projected to register highest growth during the forecast period, driven by strong growth of end-user industries, such as packaging, electronics, and automotive, through different countries, such as, China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia.

– China dominated the market for polyurethane hot-melt adhesives in the region, followed by Japan and South Korea. However, the countries, such as India and South Korea are expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.

– Indian government has been taking initiatives to attract FDI’s in the manufacturing sector, to make India a manufacturing hub. In this regards, the country has been witnessing investments into end-user industries, such as automotive, electronics, textile, healthcare, etc.

– Besides, ASEAN countries, like Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and Malaysia, are also witnessing numerous investment opportunities. With growth in income, and rising population, the demand for electronic products, vehicles, etc. has been increasing. With this, investments and production in such industries have also been witnessing growth, which is further expected to create demand for polyurethane hot-melt adhesives market.

Detailed TOC of Polyurethane (PU) Hot-melt Adhesive Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Applications in a Wide Range of Industries

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from the Asia-Pacific Packaging and Electronics Industry

4.1.3 Rising Environmental Awareness

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Volatility in Availability and Price of Raw Materials

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Non-Reactive

5.1.2 Reactive

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Paper, Board, and Packaging

5.2.2 Healthcare

5.2.3 Automotive

5.2.4 Furniture (Woodworking)

5.2.5 Footwear

5.2.6 Textiles

5.2.7 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.8 Bookbinding

5.2.9 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M Company

6.4.2 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Mapei SpA

6.4.5 Collano Adhesives AG

6.4.6 Covestro AG

6.4.7 Delo Industrial Adhesives

6.4.8 DIC Corporation

6.4.9 Sika AG

6.4.10 H.B. Fuller

6.4.11 Henkel AG & CO. KGaA

6.4.12 Jowat SE

6.4.13 DowDuPont

6.4.14 Franklin International, Inc.

6.4.15 Huntsman Corporation

6.4.16 Pidilite Industries Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rising Demand for Bio-based PU hot melt adhesives

7.2 Other Opportunities

