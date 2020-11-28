Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244679

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244679

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Building and Construction Industry

– PVC is strong and lightweight, durable to weathering, rotting, chemical corrosion and abrasion, versatile, and easy to use, as it can be cut, shaped, welded, and joined in any style. Such characteristics make it an ideal option for many applications, such as pipes, windows, flooring, and roofing.

– PVC pipes have been used in building and construction for over 60 years, as they offer valuable energy saving during production, low-cost distribution, and a safe, maintenance-free lifetime of service. These pipes are widely used for pipeline systems for water, waste, and drainage, as these pipes suffer no build-up, scaling, corrosion, or pitting, and they provide smooth surfaces reducing energy requirements for pumping.

– PVC flooring has benefits, such as durability, freedom of aesthetic effects, ease in installation, easy to clean, recyclability, etc. Thus, its flooring is used over years. Another area in the building and construction industry, where PVC is used is in roofing. It is used for its low maintenance requirements, and because it lasts more than 30 years.

– The increasing infrastructure construction activities is the major driver in Asia-Pacific. This, coupled with the entry of major construction players from the European Union into lucrative market in countries, like China, has further fueled the growth of this the industry.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

In the recent years, China has become a global industrial and manufacturing hub. The Chinese market is expected to witness a faster growth, in comparison to other countries, owing to the significant increase in the per capita income of the middle-class population and the resultant increase in the sales of consumer goods in the region. China has planned many infrastructural development projects, such as the Belt and Road Initiative and infrastructural project, which includes the development of airport (new Beijing airport), roads (30,000 km of highways, with bridges built or upgraded), 30,000 km of high speed rail covering (which is expected to cover more than 80 cities), and 60% of urbanization ratio with permanent residents. The electronics manufacturing industry is continually moving to China, as a result of low cost and increasing demand for electronics products. Growing household income in the country has led to increasing demand for electronic products. The Chinese manufacturing industry is expected to grow on an average of more than 7-8% every year, thereby being the dominant driving force for the country’s PVC market.

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 6000 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244679

Detailed TOC of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 High Usage of Plastics to Reduce Vehicle Weight and Enhance Fuel Economy

4.1.2 Rising Demand from the Construction Industry

4.1.3 Increasing Applications in the Healthcare Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Shortage in Supply of Feedstock

4.2.2 Hazardous Impact on Humans and Environment

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Rigid PVC

5.1.1.1 Clear Rigid PVC

5.1.1.2 Non-clear Rigid PVC

5.1.2 Flexible PVC

5.1.2.1 Clear Flexible PVC

5.1.2.2 Non-clear Flexible PVC

5.1.3 Low-smoke PVC

5.1.4 Chlorinated PVC

5.2 Stabilizer Type

5.2.1 Calcium-based Stabilizers (Ca-Zn Stabilizers)

5.2.2 Lead-based Stabilizers (Pb Stabilizers)

5.2.3 Tin and Organotin-based (Sn Stabilizers)

5.2.4 Barium Based and Others (Liquid Mixed Metals)

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Pipes & Fittings

5.3.2 Film & Sheets

5.3.3 Wire & Cables

5.3.4 Bottles

5.3.5 Profiles, Hoses & Tubing

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 End-user Industry

5.4.1 Building & Construction

5.4.2 Automotive

5.4.3 Electrical & Electronics

5.4.4 Packaging

5.4.5 Footwear

5.4.6 Healthcare

5.4.7 Other End-user Industries

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 Thailand

5.5.1.6 Indonesia

5.5.1.7 Kazakhstan

5.5.1.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 United States

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 Italy

5.5.3.4 France

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.5.3 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.4 Egypt

5.5.5.5 Morocco

5.5.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina)

6.4.2 Formosa Plastics Corporation

6.4.3 INOVYN

6.4.4 Mexichem SAB de CV

6.4.5 Occidental Petroleum Corporation

6.4.6 Saudi Plastic Products Company Ltd (SAPPCO)

6.4.7 SABIC (Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation)

6.4.8 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.9 Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industries Imp. & Exp. Corp.

6.4.10 Kem One SAS

6.4.11 LG Chem

6.4.12 Westlake Chemical Corporation

6.4.13 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Accelerating Usage in Electric Vehicles

7.2 Recycled PVC

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Micro-LED Displays Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

Performance Chemicals Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

CNC Turning Machines Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Marine Antifouling System Market: 2020 Emerging Technologies, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Current and Future Plans, Revenue by Key Vendors Size Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

﻿Hospitality Guest Messaging Platforms Market Size Analysis with COVID-19 Impact | Latest Trends, Development Status with Business Share, and Top Key Players Analysis Forecast to 2024

Automatic Tool Change Spindle Market Analysis with Impact of Covid-19 on Industry Size 2020 | Future Growth and Challenges by Manufacturers and Marketing Strategy Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Switch Matrices Market 2020| Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis till 2025

Flow Batteries Market Size 2020 by Company Share, Product introduction, Products Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin to 2026

EMI/RFI Material Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Linear Swell Meter Market Growth Opportunities by Key Players 2020 | Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis till 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Fat Soluble Vitamin Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

LED Light Module Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026