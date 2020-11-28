Positron Emission Tomography Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Positron Emission Tomography Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Positron Emission Tomography market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Positron Emission Tomography market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

As per the , positron emission tomography (PET) is a diagnostic technique that uses radioactive substances for imaging the tissues and organs functioning. These radioactive substances are called tracers that shows the activity in the body. PET has applications in both the medical and research fields. Clinically, it is widely used in the oncology diagnosis, and as a research tool to map the human brain and heart function, and support drug development.

Positron Emission Tomography market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Positron Emission Tomography market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Oncology is Expected to Hold the Largest Share of the Positron Emission Tomography Market, over the Forecast Period

The 18Fluorine-2-fluoro-2-Deoxy-d-glucose (18F-FDG) PET scanners are the most widely used imaging technique in oncology. Apart from imaging, PET scanners are commonly used into clinical trials, as an imaging biomarker, to determine the therapeutic response to novel cancer therapeutics. According to an article by Andrea Gallamini et. al, the most apparent advantages associated with PET is its ability to detect the substantial changes in glucose metabolism, or even complete shutoff of the neoplastic cell metabolism in the early stages, during the treatment process. This helps the clinicians to detect the effectiveness of a given antineoplastic treatment much earlier, compared to the traditional radiological detection. Furthermore, FDG-PET/CT has become a cornerstone in several oncologic procedures, such as tumor staging and restaging, treatment efficacy assessment during or after treatment ends, and radiotherapy planning.

The number of cancer cases is increasing yearly. According to WHO, Cancer is the second-leading cause of death globally and was responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Globally, about 1 in 6 deaths are caused due to cancer. Approximately 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low- and middle-income countries. Thus, the need for early diagnosis and treatment of cancer cases has enhanced the usage of PET scanners and has led to the growth of the market.

North American Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the Positron Emission Tomography Market

North America dominates the positron emission tomography market, owing to the high demand for precision diagnostics and technological advancement in PET technology in the region. Other factors that contribute to the growth of the PET market in the United States include government initiatives, such as Medicare and Obama Care, which provide healthcare to patients through democratic supervision.

Detailed TOC of Positron Emission Tomography Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for PET Analysis in Radio Pharmaceuticals

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Pet Imaging for Oncology and Advanced Diagnostics Applications

4.2.3 Integration of X-ray Tomography (CT) into PET

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Shorter Half-life of Radioisotopes

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Full Ring PET Scanners

5.1.2 Partial Ring PET Scanners

5.2 By Applications

5.2.1 Cardiology

5.2.2 Neurology

5.2.3 Oncology

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 By End Users

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Diagnostic Centers

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agfa Healthcare

6.1.2 Gamma Medica Inc.

6.1.3 GE Healthcare

6.1.4 Neusoft Medical Systems

6.1.5 Oncovision

6.1.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.7 Positron Corporation

6.1.8 Siemens AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

