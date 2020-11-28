Power Module Packaging Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Power Module Packaging Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Power Module Packaging market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Power Module Packaging market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244671

Market Overview:

The power module packaging market was valued at USD 1.53 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2.44 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.79%. Currenlty people are exploiting sustainable and clean energy to mitigate the global crisis of fossil energy. Thus, the demand for sustainable energy is increasing. So with the global interests and efforts to popularize hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and electric vehicle(EV), the automotive module has seen steep growth. In turn, driving the power module packaging market.

– Moreover, more powerful electronic applications are deploying power modules instead of discrete components, in order to increase performance and reduce losses. Thus, mastering power module assembly is mandatory for manufacturers and is set to fuel innovation in the packaging design.

– For instance, in January 2018, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced that it has developed a 6.5 kV full silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductor module that is believed to offer the highest power density among other power semiconductors modules rated from 1.7 kV to 6.5 kV. It is expected that the module to lead to smaller and more energy-efficient power equipment for high-voltage railcars and electric power systems.

– Also, the growing dependence on automation and power electronics across various industries has made the need for backup power protection more crucial, to ensure no disruptions in the business model, which is expected to boost the adoption of UPS systems at a healthy rate, further driving the demand for power modules.

– However, common failure in a power module caused by thermal cycling and mismatch of coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) results in layers to detach one from the other, thus restraining the market. Top Key Players of Power Module Packaging Market Are:

Player 1

player 2

player 3

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Power Module Packaging Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244671

Scope of the Report:

A power electronic module or power module acts as a physical container for the storage of several power components, usually power semiconductor devices. The market growth is driven by a reduction in wastage of energy, use of efficient distributed cooling schemes, reduction in footprint, and consequent increase in power density. Also, the growing demand for power modules in industrial and consumer electronics sector is set to drive the power module packaging market.

Power Module Packaging market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Power Module Packaging market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Focus on Renewable Energy to Drive the Market Growth

– The International Renewable Energy Agency stated that at the end of 2018, global renewable generation capacity amounted to 2351 GW. It showed an increase of 7.9% compared to last year. Wind and solar energy accounted with capacities of 564 GW and 486 GW respectively.

– As power modules in renewables are used in wind turbine inverters, photovoltaic inverters, and micro-inverters, they are expected to witness an increased adoption. Power modules in PV enable the control systems to get power from the solar panels directly and ensure reliable operation. Thus, the growing adoption of solar power is likely to drive the demand for power modules. In turn, driving the power module packaging demand.

– In 2018, Sierra Club and SunPower partnered to help create a sustainable future. This alliance between SunPower and the Sierra Club further helped the Sierra Club’s overall efforts to advance climate solutions and move the U.S. toward 100 percent renewable energy.

Asia-Pacific is expected to Register Highest Growth Rate

– According to IRENA,” renewable capacity expansion continues to be driven mostly by new installations of solar and wind energy. These accounted for 84% of all new capacity installed in 2018. Asia accounted for 61% of new capacity installations in 2018.

– Renewable capacity expansion continues to be driven mostly by new installations of solar and wind energy. These accounted for 84% of all new capacity installed in 2018. China continued to account for most expansion in wind energy with increases of 20 GW. While India expanded for more than 1 GW in 2018.

– On the same time, the increasing industrialization and the booming urban population in the region are expected to boost car ownership. The governments of countries, like China and India, where the pollution is rampant, are taking actions to reduce the pollution issue thereby resulting in the rise in sales of the alternative fuel engines and green vehicles, such as the micro, mild, and full-hybrid vehicles.

Power Module Packaging Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Power Module Packaging market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Power Module Packaging including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244671

Detailed TOC of Power Module Packaging Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand from Industrial and Consumer Electronics Segment

4.3.2 Rising Demand for Energy-efficient Devices

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Slow Adoption of New Technologies Derailing Innovation

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Substrate

5.1.2 Baseplate

5.1.3 Die Attach

5.1.4 Substrate Attach

5.1.5 Encapsulations

5.1.6 Interconnections

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.2 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

6.3 Infineon Technologies AG

6.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Powerex Inc)

6.5 SEMIKRON

6.6 Amkor Technology Inc.

6.7 Hitachi Ltd

6.8 STMicroelectronics N.V

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Modular Instrumentation System Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

Distribution Automation Solutions Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Polyurethane Waterproof Paint Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Welding Helmet Market Revenue, Business Growth 2020: Demand and Applications, Business Statistics, Competitors Strategy, Size, Share Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

﻿Carpooling Market Status and Outlook 2020 | Industry Share and Business Size with Growth Rate, Top Key Players Update with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2024

Instant Curry Market Size and Growth Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Business Statistics and Regional Revenue of Manufacturers with Share Analysis – Industry Research.co

2D Code Readers Market 2020 Industry Outlook by Business Share, Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Latest Research Report by Business Analysis and Forecast Research till 2025

Sodium Ferrocyanide Market Size 2020 Global Growth, Share by Regions, Demand Status, Latest Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026

Concrete Protection System Market Growth Opportunities by Key Players 2020 | Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis till 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Eucalyptus Globulus Oil Market – Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size, Global Share and Demand Status Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Antique Tiles Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Gas Turbine Service Market 2020 – Global Business Strategies by Key Players, Growth Opportunities | Demand Status, Competitive Landscape, Trends with Business Size Forecast to 2026