Private LTE Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Private LTE network is a private network which is restricted to one enterprise and is intended for efficiently connecting people or things of that respective enterprise, and its primary purpose is to secure data by eliminating the connection with a core network of public mobile operators.

Private LTE market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Private LTE market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Industrial Segment Expected to Have Largest Market Share

The significant adoption of private LTE is expected an increase in industries owing to the penetration of Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT. LTE has many advantages over Wi-Fi, particularly in industrial environments, ranging from higher coverage and capacity to quality of service and built-in security. Highly optimized “just-in-time” industrial operations and supply-chain provide connectivity links where a few seconds of downtime can translate into millions of dollars in productivity loss. In the 5G perspective, supply chains have multiple end products with shared components, facilities, and capacities.

For instance, In March 2019, Ericsson launched a private network solution that focussed on simplifying the deployment and management of 5G networks and private LTE for industrial enterprises with no prior experience of cellular network operations. The company pre-packed private LTE and 5G for various factories and warehouses. The solution aims to make cellular technology rapidly deployable for factory and warehouse staff.

On Nov 2018, Nokia and China Unicom created a private LTE network for a BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. plant. The private LTE network is expected to support secure voice and data communication between staff at the plant as well as machine-to-machine interaction including wireless video monitoring, production line maintenance inspection, indoor navigation, industrial robots, and indoor navigation.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Have Significant Growth

Asia-Pacific region is expected to offer new market opportunities to the vendors of the private LTE network. Considering the growth of the private LTE market, Japan, China, and Australia are essential countries in APAC.

Japan and China are the most significant manufacturing economies that produce automobiles, information technology products, and electronic products. The market growth of private LTE in this region is due to the factors, such as the rise in M2M communications, increased smartphone penetration and is supported by the penetration of IoT platforms across various industry verticals such as healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. This is increasing the demand for private IoT networks enabling enterprises to incorporate different devices for increased reliability and security.

The growth of private LTE is also attributed to several efforts taken by the government authorities and telecom companies for the deployment of LTE technology in mission-critical applications. For instance, In June 2018, the South Korean government committed an investment of USD 1.6 billion to set up a nationwide public safety network based on LTE technology by 2020.

