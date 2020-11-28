Propionic Acid Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Propionic Acid Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Propionic Acid market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Propionic Acid market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Propionic Acid Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Propionic Acid market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Propionic Acid market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Propionic Acid market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from Agriculture Industry

– Propionic acid is used as a preservative in animal feed and grain in the agriculture industry. It is also used to sanitize the surface of places where silage and grain are stored.

– In addition to this, they are used as an anti-bacterial agent in water, which is used for drinking purposes by livestock. They are even sprayed into poultry litter to kill fungi and bacteria.

– With the world population expected to grow by 2.3 billion people during 2009-2050, and the per capita income also following a rising trend; the demand for food is expected to increase at a rapid rate through the years, thereby, driving the agricultural sector worldwide.

– According to the published data by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United States, feeding a world population of 9.1 billion people in 2050 would require raising overall food production by around 70% by 2050.

– In developing countries, food production needs to be doubled by 2050.

– Such positive growth factors are expected to drive the agriculture sector, worldwide, which in turn, is expected to augment the consumption of propionic acid in the agriculture sector through the forecast period.

Europe to Dominate the Market

– Germany is the major market for food industry and agriculture sector in the region. Supported by the ongoing investments in the food industry, the market for propionic acid is to grow at a positive rate.

– The exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union (Brexit) will not bring any changes in the policy or trade in genetically engineered plants or animals. The political and economic uncertainties are likely to affect the growth of the market in the country.

– Italy has around 4% of the workforce dedicated to the agriculture sector. The agriculture industry in the country contributes around 2% to its GDP. The production of chicken feed increased in recent years in the country.

– France is one of the largest consumers of pharmaceuticals worldwide. Recovering from some of its issues including high unemployment, slow growth, etc., the country is to witness growth in the market for propionic acid over the forecast period.

Propionic Acid Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Propionic Acid market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Propionic Acid including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

