Proppants Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Frac Sand Segmented Expected to Dominate the Market

– Frac sand proppants are the most widely used category for hydraulic fracturing in the market. Frac sand proppants are made out of highly pure and durable quartz sand with round grains.

– They are majorly made out of sandstone. Their size ranges from about 0.1 millimeters in diameter, to 2 millimeter in diameter, depending on the requirement of the fracking job.

– Frac sand accounts to more than 90% of the total proppants usage in the market, due to its efficiency, low cost, and availability. The market for frac sand proppants is expected to grow steadily, during the forecast period.

– Raw frac sand is most widely used, due to its broad applicability in oil and natural gas wells, and its cost advantage relative to other proppants.

– With the increasing hydraulic fracturing activities, the demand for frac sand is projected to increase, over the forecast period.

United States to Dominate the Market in North America Region

– The United States is one of the leading countries, globally, in terms of the exploration of unconventional crude oil reserves and application of hydraulic fracturing for the same.

– The quantity of oil produced from hydraulically fractured wells has been increasing significantly, in comparison to oil produced from conventionally-fractured wells.

– With the growing hydraulic fracturing applications in the country, especially for shale gas and tight oil purposes, the demand for proppants has been witnessing a positive impact.

– Currently, about 95% of new wells drilled in the United States are hydraulically fractured, which accounts for two third of the total marketed natural gas production in the country, and about half of the country’s crude oil production.

– The country is anticipated to witness growth in the demand for proppants in the coming years, owing to the increasing number of exploration and maturing wells.

– However, the environmental and health concerns associated with the hydraulic fracturing process, along with the changing political scenario in the United States, may serve as a restraint for the proppants market in the country, to a certain degree.

Detailed TOC of Proppants Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Improvements in Fracking Technology

4.1.2 Increasing Shale Gas Production Activities

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Environmental Concerns and Legislations

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Price Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Frac Sand

5.1.2 Resin Coated

5.1.3 Ceramics

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 Russia

5.2.3.3 France

5.2.3.4 United Kingdom

5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Badger Mining Corporation

6.4.2 Carbo Ceramics Inc.

6.4.3 Coorstek Inc.

6.4.4 Delmon Group

6.4.5 Eagle Materials Inc.

6.4.6 Emerge Energy Services (Superior Silica Sands)

6.4.7 EOG Resources Inc.

6.4.8 Fairmount Santrol

6.4.9 Fores Ltd

6.4.10 General Electric (Baker Hughes Inc.)

6.4.11 Halliburton

6.4.12 Hi Crush Partners LP

6.4.13 Imerys

6.4.14 Nika Petrotech

6.4.15 Preferred Sands LLC

6.4.16 Saint-Gobain Proppants Inc.

6.4.17 U.S Silica

6.4.18 Unimin Energy Solutions

6.4.19 China Ceramic Proppant (Guizhou) Ltd

6.4.20 ChangQing Proppant

6.4.21 Epic Ceramic Proppants Inc.

6.4.22 Gongyi Tianxiang Refractory Materials Co., Ltd.

6.4.23 Wanli Proppant

6.4.24 GDGC Ceramic Proppant Co., Ltd

6.4.25 Gongyi Yuanyang Ceramsite Co., Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Shifting Focus Toward Usage of Ceramic Proppants

