Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026

The market research report is a brilliant, complete, and much-needed resource for companies, stakeholders, and investors interested in the global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) market. It informs readers about key trends and opportunities in the global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) market along with critical market dynamics expected to impact the global market growth. It offers a range of market analysis studies, including production and consumption, sales, industry value chain, competitive landscape, regional growth, and price. On the whole, it comes out as an intelligent resource that companies can use to gain a competitive advantage in the global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) market.

Key companies operating in the global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) market include , Littlefuse, Ceramate Technical Co.,Ltd, Leytun, PSP Products Inc., TDK Electronics AG, Xiamen SET Electronics, UN Semiconducctor INC, Sinochip Electronics, Thinking Electronic, Shanghai FTR Qiaoguang, Dexing Elextronic

Segmental Analysis

Both developed and emerging regions are deeply studied by the authors of the report. The regional analysis section of the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) market on the basis of region. Each region is exhaustively researched about so that players can use the analysis to tap into unexplored markets and plan powerful strategies to gain a foothold in lucrative markets.

Global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Segment By Type:

Instrumentation Power Adapter Household appliances Communication power Photovoltaic system other

Global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Segment By Application:

, 2 Lead Wires, 3 Lead Wires, 5 Lead Wires

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) market

TOC

1 Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Overview1.1 Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Product Overview1.2 Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Segment by Type 1.2.1 2 Lead Wires 1.2.2 3 Lead Wires 1.2.3 5 Lead Wires1.3 Global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 1.3.1 Global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026) 1.3.2 Global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020) 1.3.2.1 Global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 1.3.2.2 Global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 1.3.2.3 Global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 1.3.3 Global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 1.3.3.1 Global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026) 1.3.3.2 Global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026) 1.3.3.3 Global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020) 1.4.1 North America Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 1.4.2 Europe Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 1.4.4 Latin America Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Competition by Company2.1 Global Top Players by Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales (2015-2020)2.2 Global Top Players by Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Revenue (2015-2020)2.3 Global Top Players Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type2.5 Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Competitive Situation and Trends 2.5.1 Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020) 2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales and Revenue in 20192.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) as of 2019)2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market2.8 Key Manufacturers Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Product Offered2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)3.1 Global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 20263.2 Global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020) 3.2.1 Global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020) 3.2.2 Global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020) 3.2.3 Global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)3.3 Global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 3.3.1 Global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 3.3.2 Global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 3.3.3 Global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)3.4 North America Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.4.1 North America Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.4.2 North America Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)3.5 Asia-Pacific Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)3.6 Europe Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.6.1 Europe Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.6.2 Europe Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)3.7 Latin America Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.7.1 Latin America Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.7.2 Latin America Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)3.8 Middle East and Africa Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) by Application4.1 Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Segment by Application 4.1.1 Instrumentation 4.1.2 Power Adapter 4.1.3 Household appliances 4.1.4 Communication power 4.1.5 Photovoltaic system 4.1.6 other4.2 Global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 20264.3 Global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)4.4 Global Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)4.5 Key Regions Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size by Application 4.5.1 North America Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) by Application 4.5.2 Europe Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) by Application 4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) by Application 4.5.4 Latin America Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) by Application 4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) by Application 5 North America Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 5.1.1 North America Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 5.1.2 North America Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 5.2.1 North America Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 5.2.2 North America Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country 5.3.1 U.S. Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 5.3.2 Canada Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 6.1.1 Europe Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 6.1.2 Europe Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6.2.1 Europe Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6.2.2 Europe Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country 6.3.1 Germany Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6.3.2 France Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6.3.3 U.K. Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6.3.4 Italy Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6.3.5 Russia Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country 7.3.1 China Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7.3.2 Japan Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7.3.3 South Korea Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7.3.4 India Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7.3.5 Australia Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7.3.6 Taiwan Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7.3.7 Indonesia Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7.3.8 Thailand Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7.3.9 Malaysia Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7.3.10 Philippines Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7.3.11 Vietnam Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 8.1.1 Latin America Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 8.1.2 Latin America Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 8.2.1 Latin America Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 8.2.2 Latin America Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country 8.3.1 Mexico Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8.3.2 Brazil Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8.3.3 Argentina Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country 9.3.1 Turkey Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9.3.3 U.A.E Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Business10.1 Littlefuse 10.1.1 Littlefuse Corporation Information 10.1.2 Littlefuse Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 10.1.3 Littlefuse Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 10.1.4 Littlefuse Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Products Offered 10.1.5 Littlefuse Recent Development10.2 Ceramate Technical Co.,Ltd 10.2.1 Ceramate Technical Co.,Ltd Corporation Information 10.2.2 Ceramate Technical Co.,Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 10.2.3 Ceramate Technical Co.,Ltd Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 10.2.4 Littlefuse Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Products Offered 10.2.5 Ceramate Technical Co.,Ltd Recent Development10.3 Leytun 10.3.1 Leytun Corporation Information 10.3.2 Leytun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 10.3.3 Leytun Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 10.3.4 Leytun Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Products Offered 10.3.5 Leytun Recent Development10.4 PSP Products Inc. 10.4.1 PSP Products Inc. Corporation Information 10.4.2 PSP Products Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 10.4.3 PSP Products Inc. Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 10.4.4 PSP Products Inc. Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Products Offered 10.4.5 PSP Products Inc. Recent Development10.5 TDK Electronics AG 10.5.1 TDK Electronics AG Corporation Information 10.5.2 TDK Electronics AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 10.5.3 TDK Electronics AG Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 10.5.4 TDK Electronics AG Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Products Offered 10.5.5 TDK Electronics AG Recent Development10.6 Xiamen SET Electronics 10.6.1 Xiamen SET Electronics Corporation Information 10.6.2 Xiamen SET Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 10.6.3 Xiamen SET Electronics Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 10.6.4 Xiamen SET Electronics Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Products Offered 10.6.5 Xiamen SET Electronics Recent Development10.7 UN Semiconducctor INC 10.7.1 UN Semiconducctor INC Corporation Information 10.7.2 UN Semiconducctor INC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 10.7.3 UN Semiconducctor INC Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 10.7.4 UN Semiconducctor INC Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Products Offered 10.7.5 UN Semiconducctor INC Recent Development10.8 Sinochip Electronics 10.8.1 Sinochip Electronics Corporation Information 10.8.2 Sinochip Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 10.8.3 Sinochip Electronics Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 10.8.4 Sinochip Electronics Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Products Offered 10.8.5 Sinochip Electronics Recent Development10.9 Thinking Electronic 10.9.1 Thinking Electronic Corporation Information 10.9.2 Thinking Electronic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 10.9.3 Thinking Electronic Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 10.9.4 Thinking Electronic Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Products Offered 10.9.5 Thinking Electronic Recent Development10.10 Shanghai FTR Qiaoguang 10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 10.10.2 Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Product Category, Application and Specification 10.10.3 Shanghai FTR Qiaoguang Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 10.10.4 Main Business Overview 10.10.5 Shanghai FTR Qiaoguang Recent Development10.11 Dexing Elextronic 10.11.1 Dexing Elextronic Corporation Information 10.11.2 Dexing Elextronic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 10.11.3 Dexing Elextronic Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 10.11.4 Dexing Elextronic Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Products Offered 10.11.5 Dexing Elextronic Recent Development 11 Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis11.1 Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Key Raw Materials 11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price 11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 11.2.1 Raw Materials 11.2.2 Labor Cost 11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses11.3 Thermal Fuse Metal Oxide Varistors (TMOV) Industrial Chain Analysis11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 11.4.1 Industry Trends 11.4.2 Market Drivers 11.4.3 Market Challenges 11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors12.1 Sales Channel12.2 Distributors12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix14.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.1 Research Programs/Design 14.1.2 Market Size Estimation 14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation14.2 Data Source 14.2.1 Secondary Sources 14.2.2 Primary Sources14.3 Author Details14.4 Disclaimer

