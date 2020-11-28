Workplace Stress Management Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Fitbit, Marino Wellness, Truworth Wellness

Latest research document on ‘Workplace Stress Management’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are ActiveHealth Management (United States), Fitbit (United States), Marino Wellness (United States), ComPsych (United States), Wellness Corporate Solutions (WCS) (United States), Truworth Wellness (India), Central Corporate Wellness (Singapore), CuraLinc Healthcare (United States) and Wellsource, Inc. (United States)

What is Workplace Stress Management Market?

With the rising competition, the employees work under a lot of pressure and excessive demands. Hence, stress us an adverse reaction which disturbs the equilibrium of work-life balance for the employees. The awareness about stress management is increasing owing to the initiatives taken up by employers across the world. Stress management programs are anticipated to be a crucial part of employee management processes in the coming years. Google offers employee mindfulness classes called Search Inside Yourself, Meditation 101, and Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction. The company created a virtual & in-person community called gPause to promote meditation practice, including assistance such as daily in-person meditation sits, and daily meditation retreats.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Delivery Mode (Personal Fitness Advisors, Meditation Specialists, Individual Counselors, Others), Service (Meditation & Yoga, Stress Assessment, Progress Tracking Metrics, Resilience Training, Others), Activity (Outdoor, Indoor), End User (Small Scale Organizations, Medium Scale Organizations, Large Scale Organizations)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Competition at Workplaces

Growth Drivers

Increasing Awareness about Stress Management

Growing Demand due to Popularity of Personal Fitness Trainers

Restraints that are major highlights:

Lack of Awareness in Developing Regions

Opportunities

Increasing Focus on Health and Safety Laws

The Growing Popularity of Yoga and Other Health-Related Activities

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Key Development Activities:

The companies are exploring the market by adopting expansions, investments, new service launches and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are exploring new geographies through expansions and acquisitions across the globe to avail a competitive advantage through combined collaborations.

