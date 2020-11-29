Aircraft Arresting Systems Market Size, Top Manufacturers, Product Types, Sales and Demand 2020-2027

Aircraft arresting system is used to decrease the speed of an aircraft at the time of landing. Aircraft arresting systems absorb the momentum of the aircraft to stop aircraft in various circumstances such as in regular landing, in emergency landing, and during the aborted take off. The aircraft arresting systems are broadly categorized into three types: aircraft arresting barriers, aircraft arresting cables, and engineered material arresting systems. Engineered material arresting system (EMAS) is used at commercial airports, while aircraft arresting barriers & aircraft arresting cables are military systems used for tactical aircrafts such as fighter aircraft. Aircraft arresting systems can be fixed in a runway or can be portable in nature, depending on its use. Aircraft arresting systems increase safety of passengers & pilots by assisting in secure aircraft landing.

Region covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

General Atomics., Safran, SCAMA AB, Aries S.A., A-Tech Inc., A-laskuvarjo, QinetiQ North America, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Wire Rope Industries, and WireCo® WorldGroup

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Increase in spending on runway safety, advancement in arresting gear technologies, increase in use of arresting systems in naval carriers, and growth in installation of EMAS at airports are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the global aircraft arresting systems market. However, high costs involved in development & maintenance of aircraft arresting system is restraining the growth of the aircraft arresting systems market. Contrarily, increase in use of aircraft arresting gears in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is expected to further boost the demand for aircraft arresting systems in the future.

Growth in installation of EMAS

An aircraft overrun occurs when an aircraft is unable to stop within the runway design length. Hence, to prevent such situations, several regulatory authorities have instructed to use engineered material arresting system (EMAS) at airports. For instance, federal aviation administration (FAA) has made the installation of EMAS compulsory to all the airports in the U.S., which have insufficient runway safety length of 305 m or 1000 feet. Moreover, countries such as Germany & China are also installing EMAS at airports to prevent aircraft overrunning runways. Hence, growth in use of EMAS at airports is expected to generate significant demand in the global aircraft arresting systems market.

Key benefits of the report:

1 This study presents the analytical depiction of the aircraft arresting systems industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

2 The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of global aircraft arresting systems market share.

3 The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global aircraft arresting systems market growth scenario.

4 Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers in the market.

5 The report provides a detailed global aircraft arresting systems market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

