Aircraft Computers Market Size, Top Manufacturers, Product Types, Sales and Demand 2020-2027

The aircraft computers can be defined as a device which is used to perform computations on various air travelling machines (aircrafts). Computers are integrated in aircrafts to diminish the burden of pilot and to ensure wellbeing of passengers. In the aircraft, computers are used for various applications such as flight control & display, monitoring & regulating flight functions, recording & processing flight activities, providing communication & navigation, and for passenger entertainment. Similarly, auto-pilot mode has also became possible due to aircraft computers. Advance applications in aircraft computers has paved the way in the development of fly-by-wire system, which is being currently used in several military aircrafts such as F-18, F-22, Eurofighter Typhoon, JAS 39 Grippen, Rafale, and others. Moreover, Airborne Internet has emerged as a latest development in aircraft computers, which may be used to connect aircrafts by radio & satellite link to a global information system in the future.

Region covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

BAE Systems., Cobham Limited, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Transdigm Group Inc., Saab AB, Collins Aerospace, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, Honeywell International Inc., and Safran

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Increase in aircraft orders, modernization of existing aircraft fleet, and development of advanced aircraft computers are the factors that drive the global aircraft computers market. However, strict regulations in aviation industries and existing backlogs in aircrafts deliveries sare hampering the growth of aircraft computers market. Growth in demand for aircraft computers in unmanned aerial vehicles can be opportunistic for aircraft computers market growth.

Increasing aircraft orders

Increase in number of aircraft orders (both commercial and military), owing to rise in air passenger traffic and political issues between countries is driving the growth of the aircraft computers market. Additionally, growth in tourism across the globe and decrease in fuel prices also contributed in the demand of new aircrafts. Such rise in aircraft deliveries will require additional hardware such as aircraft computers. Hence, increase in aircraft orders will create demand in aircraft computers market.

Key benefits of the report:

1 This study presents the analytical depiction of the global aircraft computers industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

2 The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global aircraft computers market share.

3 The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global aircraft computers market growth scenario.

4 Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

5 The report provides a detailed aircraft computers market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

