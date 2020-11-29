Aircraft Nacelle Market key Drivers, Business Insights, Trends and Applications by 2027

Aircraft nacelle is an aerodynamic enclosure that fits around a dressed engine and interfaces with the aircraft structure. It is a high-tech composite system, integrating thrust reverser, and thus helps in protecting & holding the engine, and optimizing the air flows through the engine. Aircraft nacelle manages numerous basic functions which includes noise abatement, deicing & the management of internal & external temperature differences, protection from fire & lightning, taking up loads between the engine & the pylon, and others.

Increase in demand for aircraft nacelle for protection from fire, better safety for several material types of aircrafts namely regional jets, mainline commercial jets, and business jets are anticipated to boost the growth of the global aircraft nacelle market during the forecast period. In addition, rise in demand due to its benefited functions includes deicing and the management of internal & external temperature differences, protected from fire & lightning, and aesthetic appearance of the aircrafts, are expected to drive the growth of the market. However, it is difficult to repair and remold aircraft nacelle part in airlines engine, therefore this factor hampers the growth of the global aircraft nacelle market. Increase in demand for aircraft nacelle in developing countries due to its lightweight is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunity for this market

Aircraft Nacelle Market Rising Demand, Leading Global Companies, and Regional Average Pricing Analysis by 2027

The global aircraft nacelle market is segmented based on material type, engine material type, application, and region. Based on material type, the market is divided into composites, stainless steel, aluminum alloys, titanium alloys, and nickel chromium. Based on engine material type, it is categorized into gas turbine, turboprop, and turbofan. Based on application, it is classified into regional jet, business jet, and commercial aircrafts. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Material Type

• Composites

• Stainless Steel

• Aluminum Alloys

• Titanium Alloys

• Nickel Chromium

By Engine Type

• Gas Turbine

• Turboprop

• Turbofan

By Application

• Regional Jet

• Business Jet

• Commercial Aircrafts

Key players

• Safran

• Collins Aerospace

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• The Nordam Group LLC.

• Bombardier MRO

• ACT Aerospace

• Middle River Aerostructure Systems

• GE Aviation

• MSM aerospace fabricators

• Triumph Group

