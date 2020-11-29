Airport Passenger Security Market Competitive Landscape, Driving Factors and Challenges Analysis 2027

The global airport passenger security market is expected to witness a steady growth, owing to increase in the terror attacks on public transport infrastructures in the future.Airport passenger security includes various methods (RCMP andpre-board screening) to protect airline passengers from several malicious harm, threats, and other crimes. Several passenger security equipment are being installed in various airports across the globe. Such systems are helpful in monitor and scanning of passengers & their luggage. For instance, explosive & intrusion detectors are used to control threats of smuggling and drug trade. Such passenger security systems are also essential to avoid loss of assets & disruption of businesses. Airport passenger security includes to protect airport & country from possible threatening events and assuring the safety of travelling passenger.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

Smiths Detection Group Ltd., SITA, Siemens, Honeywell International Inc, Leidos, FLIR® Systems Inc., Rapiscan Systems., Axis Communications AB., Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, and Autoclear LLC

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Rise in number of air passengers globally, technological advancements, and availability of diverse solutions are some of the factors that drive the growth of the global airport passenger security market. However, increase in cybersecurity risk may hinder the airport passenger security market growth. Increase in the use of data analytics, video management software, and artificial intelligence may contribute further in the growth of the airport passenger security market in the future.

Rise in number of air passengers globally

Rise in global air passenger traffic is leading to the expansion of existing airports and construction of new airports. For instance, in 2018, approx. 50 airports in the U.S.has spent an estimated 70 billion USD for the expansion of existing airports and construction & development of new airports. Further,according to the Economic Times, India is also expected to increase 100 airports in the coming 15 years to cope with rise in air passenger movement. Such expansion & development of new airports will generate the need of airport passenger security equipment and hence will drive the growth of the market.

