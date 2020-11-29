Automotive Hardtop Roof System Market Revenue Pool Hit by Business Development Opportunit by 2027

A hardtop is a rigid form of automobile roof system, which allows flow of fresh air and sunlight in the vehicle. Hardtop can also be segmented into retractable & non-retractable roofing system. Furthermore, retractable hardtop uses materials such as steel, plastic, and aluminum among others to allow the flexible movement. Additionally, roof system made up of glass-plastic composite & fiber-plastic composite is used in cars for light weight construction,which further improves the fuel efficiency of the vehicle. Roof system manufacturers are introducingnew and advanced roof systems to comply with the increasing demand. For instance, Web as to group produces advances type of automotive roof systems such as hardtops, soft tops, roof blinds & retractable hardtops by using materials such as polycarbonate, aluminum, and others.Therefore, various manufacturers producing innovative roof systems are expected to drive the market growth for the automotive hardtop roof system market.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Afric

Companies covered

The major players analyzed include Webasto Group, Magna International Inc., Valmet Automotive Inc., Inteva Products LLC, Covestro AG, Inalfa Roof Systems Group, AAS Automotive, AISIN SEIKI, ALUPROF Aluminiumprofile, and BOS group.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Increase in demand for premium segment of the vehicles and innovations in materials such as glass-plastic composite & fiber-plastic composite are driving the growth of the market. However, low penetration of roof system in mid segment vehicles is expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in penetration of roof systems in sport utility vehicle (SUV) across the globe is an opportunity for the market investments.

The automotive hardtop roof system market trends are as follows:

Increase in demand for premium segment vehicles

Increase in demand for premium vehicles can be attributed to the innovations in materials used such as carbon fiber, polycarbonate, and others. Furthermore, apart from the economic automotive slowdown and rise in interest rates on loans, the demand for premium vehicles has been increasing globally due to rise in disposable income of the consumers. Additionally, the premium vehicle segment is a key market for numerous autonomous & expensive features such as adaptive cruise control (ACC), roof systems, and others. Luxury cars provide a high level of comfort &innovative safety features such as lane-departure warning (LDW), automatic emergency braking (AEB),and others,which further enhancethe security for the passengers. Therefore, increase in demand for premium segment vehicles is anticipated to drive the market growth for the automotive hardtop roof system.

