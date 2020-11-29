Battery-Electric Self-Driving Car Market Features, Top Players, Key Statistics and Business Development Opportunity by 2027

Self-driving cars use various innovative sensors such as light detection & ranging (LiDAR), artificial intelligence (AI), radio detection & ranging (Radar), sound navigation & ranging (Sonar), global positioning system (GPS), and odometry sensing technology. Thereby, sensors are used for analyzing & creating a virtual map of the surroundings around the vehicle and driving safely with a slight or even no human support. The rotation torque provided to the self-driving cars is usually ensured by the battery pack installed in the vehicle. In addition, major developments in technology used in self-driving vehicles such as facial expression detection and activities such as braking & accelerations to avoid possible collisions make the vehicle powerful, effectual, & attractive. Therefore, the innovative autonomous technology provided by the self-driving car manufacturers is expected to drive the market growth for the battery-electric self-driving car market.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

The major players analyzed include Mercedes Benz, Volvo Cars, BMW, Google Inc, Tesla Inc, General Motors, Ford Motors, Volkswagen Group, Apple Inc., and Toyota Motors.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Growth in technology & dynamic mobility application such as connected vehicle, need for safe, productive & efficient driving option and reduction of the carbon discharge from autonomous vehicles are driving the growth of the market. However, cyber security & safety concerns and non-availability of required infrastructure in developing countries is expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, autonomous cars as a mobility service and robotic assistance help in the growth of self-driving cars, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market investments.

The battery-electric self-driving car market trends are as follows:

Reduction of the carbon discharge from autonomous vehicles

Battery-electric self-driving cars can help reduce the carbon pollution emitted when compared with the internal combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles. Owing to the stringent government policies major automotive manufacturers are investing a huge amount of money in the production of electric self-driving vehicles. For instance, Daimler has invested €500 million in the development of Mercedes-Benz electronic autonomous fleet.Furthermore, autonomous technologies such as facial expression detection and activities such as braking & accelerations to avoid possible collisions, consistent driving speeds & keeping a measured distance between the vehicles can avoid unnecessary breaking and re-acceleration. Moreover, electronic models of self-driving cars with abattery-electric engine can further reduce pollution by eliminating or reducing the use of crude oil.Therefore, the reduction of carbon discharge from autonomous vehicles is anticipated to boost the market growth for the battery-electric self-driving car during the forecast period.

