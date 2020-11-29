“Big Data” originally emerged as a term to describe datasets whose size is beyond the ability of traditional databases to capture, store, manage and analyze. However, the scope of the term has significantly expanded over the years. Big Data not only refers to the data itself but also a set of technologies that capture, store, manage and analyze large and variable collections of data, to solve complex problems.
Amid the proliferation of real-time and historical data from sources such as connected devices, web, social media, sensors, log files and transactional applications, Big Data is rapidly gaining traction from a diverse range of vertical sectors. The automotive industry is no exception to this trend, where Big Data has found a host of applications ranging from product design and manufacturing to predictive vehicle maintenance and autonomous driving.
SNS Telecom & IT estimates that Big Data investments in the automotive industry will account for more than $3.3 Billion in 2018 alone. Led by a plethora of business opportunities for automotive OEMs, tier-1 suppliers, insurers, dealerships and other stakeholders, these investments are further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 16% over the next three years.
The “Big Data in the Automotive Industry: 2018 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of Big Data in the automotive industry including key market drivers, challenges, investment potential, application areas, use cases, future roadmap, value chain, case studies, vendor profiles and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts for Big Data hardware, software and professional services investments from 2018 through to 2030. The forecasts are segmented for 8 horizontal submarkets, 4 application areas, 18 use cases, 6 regions and 35 countries.
The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.
Topics Covered
The report covers the following topics:
Big Data ecosystem
Market drivers and barriers
Enabling technologies, standardization and regulatory initiatives
Big Data analytics and implementation models
Business case, application areas and use cases in the automotive industry
Over 35 case studies of Big Data investments by automotive OEMs and other stakeholders
Future roadmap and value chain
Profiles and strategies of over 270 leading and emerging Big Data ecosystem players
Strategic recommendations for Big Data vendors, automotive OEMs and other stakeholders
Market analysis and forecasts from 2018 till 2030
Forecast Segmentation
Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:
Hardware, Software & Professional Services
Hardware
Software
Professional Services
Horizontal Submarkets
Storage & Compute Infrastructure
Networking Infrastructure
Hadoop & Infrastructure Software
SQL
NoSQL
Analytic Platforms & Applications
Cloud Platforms
Professional Services
Application Areas
Product Development, Manufacturing & Supply Chain
After-Sales, Warranty & Dealer Management
Connected Vehicles & Intelligent Transportation
Marketing, Sales & Other Applications
Use Cases
Supply Chain Management
Manufacturing
Product Design & Planning
Predictive Maintenance & Real-Time Diagnostics
Recall & Warranty Management
Parts Inventory & Pricing Optimization
Dealer Management & Customer Support Services
UBI (Usage-Based Insurance)
Autonomous & Semi-Autonomous Driving
Intelligent Transportation
Fleet Management
Driver Safety & Vehicle Cyber Security
In-Vehicle Experience, Navigation & Infotainment
Ride Sourcing, Sharing & Rentals
Marketing & Sales
Customer Retention
Third Party Monetization
Other Use Cases
Regional Markets
Asia Pacific
Eastern Europe
Latin & Central America
Middle East & Africa
North America
Western Europe
Country Markets
Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, UK, USA
Key Questions Answered
The report provides answers to the following key questions:
How big is the Big Data opportunity in the automotive industry?
How is the market evolving by segment and region?
What will the market size be in 2021, and at what rate will it grow?
What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?
Who are the key Big Data software, hardware and services vendors, and what are their strategies?
How much are automotive OEMs and other stakeholders investing in Big Data?
What opportunities exist for Big Data analytics in the automotive industry?
Which countries, application areas and use cases will see the highest percentage of Big Data investments in the automotive industry?
Key Findings
The report has the following key findings:
In 2018, Big Data vendors will pocket more than $3.3 Billion from hardware, software and professional services revenues in the automotive industry. These investments are further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 16% over the next three years, eventually accounting for over $5 Billion by the end of 2021.
Through the use of Big Data technologies, automotive OEMs and other stakeholders are beginning to exploit vehicle-generated data assets in a number of innovative ways ranging from predictive vehicle maintenance and UBI (Usage-Based Insurance) to real-time mapping, personalized concierge, autonomous driving and beyond.
Edge analytics, which refers to the processing and analysis of information closer to the point of origin, is increasingly becoming an indispensable capability for applications such as autonomous driving where real-time data – from cameras, LiDAR and other on-board sensors – needs to be acted upon instantly and reliably.
Privacy continues to remain a major concern, and ensuring the protection of sensitive information – through creative anonymization and dedicated cybersecurity investments – is necessary in order to monetize the swaths of Big Data that will be generated by a growing installed base of connected vehicles and other segments of the automotive industry.
Table of Contents
1 Chapter 1: Introduction 24
1.1 Executive Summary 24
1.2 Topics Covered 26
1.3 Forecast Segmentation 27
1.4 Key Questions Answered 30
1.5 Key Findings 31
1.6 Methodology 32
1.7 Target Audience 33
1.8 Companies & Organizations Mentioned 34
2 Chapter 2: An Overview of Big Data 38
2.1 What is Big Data? 38
2.2 Key Approaches to Big Data Processing 38
2.2.1 Hadoop 39
2.2.2 NoSQL 41
2.2.3 MPAD (Massively Parallel Analytic Databases) 41
2.2.4 In-Memory Processing 42
2.2.5 Stream Processing Technologies 42
2.2.6 Spark 43
2.2.7 Other Databases & Analytic Technologies 43
2.3 Key Characteristics of Big Data 44
2.3.1 Volume 44
2.3.2 Velocity 44
2.3.3 Variety 44
2.3.4 Value 45
2.4 Market Growth Drivers 45
2.4.1 Awareness of Benefits 45
2.4.2 Maturation of Big Data Platforms 45
2.4.3 Continued Investments by Web Giants, Governments & Enterprises 46
2.4.4 Growth of Data Volume, Velocity & Variety 46
2.4.5 Vendor Commitments & Partnerships 46
2.4.6 Technology Trends Lowering Entry Barriers 47
2.5 Market Barriers 47
2.5.1 Lack of Analytic Specialists 47
2.5.2 Uncertain Big Data Strategies 47
2.5.3 Organizational Resistance to Big Data Adoption 48
2.5.4 Technical Challenges: Scalability & Maintenance 48
2.5.5 Security & Privacy Concerns 48
3 Chapter 3: Big Data Analytics 49
3.1 What are Big Data Analytics? 49
3.2 The Importance of Analytics 49
3.3 Reactive vs. Proactive Analytics 50
3.4 Customer vs. Operational Analytics 50
3.5 Technology & Implementation Approaches 51
3.5.1 Grid Computing 51
3.5.2 In-Database Processing 51
3.5.3 In-Memory Analytics 52
3.5.4 Machine Learning & Data Mining 52
3.5.5 Predictive Analytics 53
3.5.6 NLP (Natural Language Processing) 53
3.5.7 Text Analytics 54
3.5.8 Visual Analytics 54
3.5.9 Graph Analytics 55
3.5.10 Social Media, IT & Telco Network Analytics 55
4 Chapter 4: Business Case & Applications in the Automotive Industry 57
4.1 Overview & Investment Potential 57
4.2 Industry Specific Market Growth Drivers 58
4.3 Industry Specific Market Barriers 59
4.4 Key Applications 60
4.4.1 Product Development, Manufacturing & Supply Chain 60
4.4.1.1 Optimizing the Supply Chain 60
4.4.1.2 Eliminating Manufacturing Defects 60
4.4.1.3 Customer-Driven Product Design & Planning 61
4.4.2 After-Sales, Warranty & Dealer Management 61
4.4.2.1 Predictive Maintenance & Real-Time Diagnostics 61
4.4.2.2 Streamlining Recalls & Warranty 62
4.4.2.3 Parts Inventory & Pricing Optimization 62
4.4.2.4 Dealer Management & Customer Support Services 63
4.4.3 Connected Vehicles & Intelligent Transportation 63
4.4.3.1 UBI (Usage-Based Insurance) 63
4.4.3.2 Autonomous & Semi-Autonomous Driving 64
4.4.3.3 Intelligent Transportation 66
4.4.3.4 Fleet Management 66
4.4.3.5 Driver Safety & Vehicle Cyber Security 67
4.4.3.6 In-Vehicle Experience, Navigation & Infotainment 67
4.4.3.7 Ride Sourcing, Sharing & Rentals 67
4.4.4 Marketing, Sales & Other Applications 68
4.4.4.1 Marketing & Sales 68
4.4.4.2 Customer Retention 68
4.4.4.3 Third Party Monetization 69
4.4.4.4 Other Applications 69
Continue…
