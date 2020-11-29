Biopsy Instruments Market 2020 Global report explores COVID-19 impact, trend, segmentation and opportunities, forecast to 2026

According to a recent research study by Report Ocean, the Biopsy Instruments Market registers high fragmentation and is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the coming years. The key market players are majorly focusing on mergers and acquisitions are their competitive strategical development with an aim to increase the customer reach with their strong geographical presence in numerous industries. Majority of the market players are predicted to adopt key business strategies to strengthen their market position in the global marketplace. Some of the strategical developments are participating in mergers and acquisitions, facilitating product differentiation and expanding product portfolio among others.

The research report keenly focusses on development status and recent trends of the Biopsy Instruments Market, along with competitive landscape, supply chain, market dynamics (opportunities, restraints and drivers), government policies and opportunities.

The market research report Biopsy Instruments Market includes detailed analysis of the market based on competitive profiles of key players, market segmentations, geographical analysis, and economic models. In analysis by geography, major regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Numerous analytical parameters were considered while studying the competitive landscape of the Biopsy Instruments Market, that include:

• Recent Developments/Updates

• Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

• Competitive News Feed Analysis

• Industry Regulatory Changes

Companies adopt several market-focused strategies to stand strong with market competition. The market strategies are Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Business Expansions, Partnerships, Agreement & Collaborations.

The key players profiled in the research study of Biopsy Instruments Market include:

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cook Group Incorporated

Devicor Medical Products, Inc. (a Part of Leica Biosystems)

argon Medical Devices, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen aG

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

The study on the global Biopsy Instruments Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Biopsy Instruments Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the global Biopsy Instruments Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Biopsy Instruments Market.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Biopsy Instruments Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Biopsy Instruments Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Biopsy Instruments Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Core Needle Biopsy

1.4.3 Aspiration Biopsy

1.4.4 Vacuum Assisted Biopsy

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Biopsy Instruments Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Academic and Research Institutes

1.5.4 Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Biopsy Instruments Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Biopsy Instruments Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Biopsy Instruments Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Biopsy Instruments Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Biopsy Instruments, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Biopsy Instruments Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Biopsy Instruments Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Biopsy Instruments Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Biopsy Instruments Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Biopsy Instruments Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Biopsy Instruments Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Biopsy Instruments Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Biopsy Instruments Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Biopsy Instruments Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Biopsy Instruments Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Biopsy Instruments Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biopsy Instruments Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Biopsy Instruments Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Biopsy Instruments Production by Regions

4.1 Global Biopsy Instruments Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Biopsy Instruments Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Biopsy Instruments Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Biopsy Instruments Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Biopsy Instruments Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Biopsy Instruments Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Biopsy Instruments Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Biopsy Instruments Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Biopsy Instruments Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Biopsy Instruments Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Biopsy Instruments Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Biopsy Instruments Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Biopsy Instruments Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Biopsy Instruments Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Biopsy Instruments Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Biopsy Instruments Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Biopsy Instruments Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Biopsy Instruments Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Biopsy Instruments Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Biopsy Instruments Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Biopsy Instruments Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Biopsy Instruments Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Biopsy Instruments Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Biopsy Instruments Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Biopsy Instruments Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Biopsy Instruments Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Biopsy Instruments Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Biopsy Instruments Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Biopsy Instruments Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Biopsy Instruments Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Biopsy Instruments Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Biopsy Instruments Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Biopsy Instruments Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Biopsy Instruments Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Biopsy Instruments Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Biopsy Instruments Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Biopsy Instruments Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Biopsy Instruments Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Biopsy Instruments Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Biopsy Instruments Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 C. R. Bard, Inc.

8.1.1 C. R. Bard, Inc. Corporation Information

8.1.2 C. R. Bard, Inc. Overview

8.1.3 C. R. Bard, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 C. R. Bard, Inc. Product Description

8.1.5 C. R. Bard, Inc. Related Developments

8.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

8.2.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company Corporation Information

8.2.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company Overview

8.2.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company Product Description

8.2.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company Related Developments

8.3 Cook Group Incorporated

8.3.1 Cook Group Incorporated Corporation Information

8.3.2 Cook Group Incorporated Overview

8.3.3 Cook Group Incorporated Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Cook Group Incorporated Product Description

8.3.5 Cook Group Incorporated Related Developments

8.4 Devicor Medical Products, Inc. (A Part of Leica Biosystems)

8.4.1 Devicor Medical Products, Inc. (A Part of Leica Biosystems) Corporation Information

8.4.2 Devicor Medical Products, Inc. (A Part of Leica Biosystems) Overview

8.4.3 Devicor Medical Products, Inc. (A Part of Leica Biosystems) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Devicor Medical Products, Inc. (A Part of Leica Biosystems) Product Description

8.4.5 Devicor Medical Products, Inc. (A Part of Leica Biosystems) Related Developments

8.5 Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

8.5.1 Argon Medical Devices, Inc. Corporation Information

8.5.2 Argon Medical Devices, Inc. Overview

8.5.3 Argon Medical Devices, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Argon Medical Devices, Inc. Product Description

8.5.5 Argon Medical Devices, Inc. Related Developments

8.6 B. Braun Melsungen AG

8.6.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG Corporation Information

8.6.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG Overview

8.6.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG Product Description

8.6.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG Related Developments

8.7 Cardinal Health, Inc.

8.7.1 Cardinal Health, Inc. Corporation Information

8.7.2 Cardinal Health, Inc. Overview

8.7.3 Cardinal Health, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Cardinal Health, Inc. Product Description

8.7.5 Cardinal Health, Inc. Related Developments

8.8 Olympus Corporation

8.8.1 Olympus Corporation Corporation Information

8.8.2 Olympus Corporation Overview

8.8.3 Olympus Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Olympus Corporation Product Description

8.8.5 Olympus Corporation Related Developments

8.9 Boston Scientific Corporation

8.9.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Corporation Information

8.9.2 Boston Scientific Corporation Overview

8.9.3 Boston Scientific Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Boston Scientific Corporation Product Description

8.9.5 Boston Scientific Corporation Related Developments

8.10 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

8.10.1 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Corporation Information

8.10.2 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Overview

8.10.3 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Product Description

8.10.5 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Related Developments

8.11 Inrad, Inc.

8.11.1 Inrad, Inc. Corporation Information

8.11.2 Inrad, Inc. Overview

8.11.3 Inrad, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Inrad, Inc. Product Description

8.11.5 Inrad, Inc. Related Developments

8.12 Medtronic PLC

8.12.1 Medtronic PLC Corporation Information

8.12.2 Medtronic PLC Overview

8.12.3 Medtronic PLC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Medtronic PLC Product Description

8.12.5 Medtronic PLC Related Developments

8.13 Geotek Medical

8.13.1 Geotek Medical Corporation Information

8.13.2 Geotek Medical Overview

8.13.3 Geotek Medical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Geotek Medical Product Description

8.13.5 Geotek Medical Related Developments

9 Biopsy Instruments Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Biopsy Instruments Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Biopsy Instruments Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Biopsy Instruments Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Biopsy Instruments Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Biopsy Instruments Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Biopsy Instruments Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Biopsy Instruments Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Biopsy Instruments Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Biopsy Instruments Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Biopsy Instruments Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Biopsy Instruments Sales Channels

11.2.2 Biopsy Instruments Distributors

11.3 Biopsy Instruments Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Biopsy Instruments Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Biopsy Instruments Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Biopsy Instruments Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

