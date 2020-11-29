Bromine Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Bromine Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Bromine market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Bromine market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Bromine market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Bromine market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Bromine market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Bromine Based Battery segment is expected to drive the market

– In recent years, many countries – such as China, Japan, India, and Australia – are striving to boost their large-scale energy storage capacity through innovation go advanced battery technologies to enhance their electric storage stability.

– In countries such as India, China, and Japan, respective governments have laid regulations and reforms as well as various initiatives for modernizing the power sector.

– The zinc-bromine flow battery is an electrochemical cell that store electric charges and is a hybrid flow battery. It generates DC (direct current) by converting chemical energy into electrical energy. Its electrodes act as substrates for the reactions and don’t participate in the electrochemical reaction. These have higher specific energy, smaller battery size, and higher battery capacity.

– Zinc-bromine battery can be recharged and has high specific energy. Thus it is ideal for usage as a battery for energy storage in electric vehicles. Zinc-bromine battery can be made from readily available material and at a very low cost. Therefore there is a significant demand for the Bromine-based battery segment across the globe.

– Hence, with the growing demand for bromine based batteries, the demand for consumption of bromine is also expected to increase rapidly over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region represents the largest regional market for bromine in 2018. The enormous demand for organobromines is a result of the growing need for Zinc-bromine flow batteries and increase in consumption of flame retardant products in the region.

– In Asia-Pacific, China provides the primary market for the consumption of zinc-bromine flow batteries. Additionally, China is also a major consumer of brominated flame retardants across the globe.

– The rapidly growing consumption of solar rooftops and electric vehicles in automotive sectors in Japan and China are expected to offer various opportunities for the growth of zinc-bromine flow batteries.

– Electric vehicles sales in China are projected to exceed 2.35 million by 2020 and is expected to account for over half the world’s market share over the next decade. Thus there will be sufficient demand for zinc-bromide flow batteries in the region, which in turn increases the consumption of bromine over the forecast period.

