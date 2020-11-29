Bromobenzene Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Bromobenzene Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Bromobenzene market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Bromobenzene market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Bromobenzene Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Bromobenzene market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Bromobenzene market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Bromobenzene market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Phenylmagnesium bromide to Dominate the Market

– Phenylmagnesium bromide is one of the key product types of bromobenzene, which is a versatile Grignard reagent used to prepare benzoic acid, secondary amines, benzophenones, and other chemicals.

– Phenylmagnesium bromide is also commercially available as diethyl ether or THF.

– It is also used to introduce phenyl groups in coupling reactions, like Suzuki reactions. These reactions are used widely for synthesizing intermediates that are used in pharmaceuticals or fine chemicals.

– Additionally, it is also used as a precursor in the maufacturing of phencyclidine, a dissociative drug.

– Hence, phenylmagnesium bromide is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– The Asia-Pacific bromobenzene market is likely to witness a strong growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing investment in the pharmaceutical industry of the region.

– Apart from that, co-polymer and plastic industry have also been witnessing strong growth in the region which is also likely to have a positive impact on the growth of bromobenzene market in the region.

– Some of the key factors that are driving the plastic industry in this region are the emerging e-retail & e-commerce and increasing demand from automotive and rapidly growing construction industry.

– Hence, due to the aforementioned factors, the market for bromobenzene in Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Bromobenzene Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Bromobenzene market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Bromobenzene including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Bromobenzene Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Pharmaceutical Industry in Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Co-polymers and Bi-phenyls

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Low-cost Chlorine-substituted Compounds

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Phenylmagnesium bromide

5.1.2 Phencyclidine

5.1.3 Other chemicals

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Grignard Reagent

5.2.2 Solvent

5.2.3 Chemical Intermediate

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Rest of the North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 South America

5.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Alpha Aesar

6.4.2 ChemSampCo Inc.

6.4.3 Hawks Chemical Company

6.4.4 Heranba Industries Ltd

6.4.5 Merck KGaA

6.4.6 Shandong Henglian Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.7 Shanghai Wescco Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.8 SONTARA ORGANO INDUSTRIES

6.4.9 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

6.4.10 Weifang Yonhop Chemical Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Expanding End-user Segments in Developing Countries

