Business Productivity Software Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The "Business Productivity Software Market" report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Business Productivity Software market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Business Productivity Software Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

Business productivity software help to maximize the business productivity by optimizing time and cost spent on the task or business process. This can be achieved by enhancing employee productivity. Business productivity software helps the employees to optimize their workflow through the use of various employee-friendly, reliable, compatible tools for analysis and generating reports with advanced management features,

Business Productivity Software market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Cloud-Based Business Productivity Software to have the Highest Adoption Rate

– Across all industries, business leaders are seeking out every opportunity to enhance productivity and coordinate teams to maintain a strong competitive position and continue to expand. Making strategic use of a cloud-based productivity suite may be one way to gain an edge.

– The software aid to improve connectivity and integration, by making files, documents and excels sheets online with a greater ability to share data online and real-time. These files can be downloaded and used from anywhere around the world for offline access.

– Cloud-Based Productivity Software helps the organizations to boost productivity, connectivity, mobility, secure and reliable storage of data and files, and easy and immediate access. These are some of the major factors stimulating increased adoption. Also, in this data-driven business world, organizations have plenty of information at its disposal. Cloud-based software aids organizations to systematically maintain these data so that they are easily accessible for use.

– For instance, some of the most popular software amongst the organizations are Microsoft Office 365, Google apps for business, Zoho, Adobe online services, Calendar, HyperOffice, etc.

North America is Expected to Hold a Majority Share

– North America is estimated to dominate the business productivity software market. The growth in this market is majorly driven by the early adoption of the technological advancements in the region. North America is the most mature market in terms of cloud computing services adoption, or AI and IoT adoption due to several factors, such as the presence of many enterprises with advanced IT infrastructure, and availability of technical expertise.

– For instance, According to a 2018 survey by Right Scale, 80% of enterprises are both running apps on or experimenting with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as their preferred cloud platform. 67% of enterprises are running apps on (45%) and experimenting on (22%) the Microsoft Azure platform. 18% of enterprises are using Google’s Cloud Platform for applications today, with 23% evaluating the platform for future use.

– Moreover, the major productivity software vendors like Amazon Web Services Inc. (US), Microsoft (Office 365), Google, etc. are based in this region and hence there is strong competition in this region. Also, North America’s strong financial position enables it to invest heavily in advanced solutions and technologies. These advantages have provided organizations in the region a competitive edge in the market.

Business Productivity Software Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Business Productivity Software market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Business Productivity Software including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Business Productivity Software Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Smartphone Penetration and Increased Adoption of BYOD

4.2.2 Growing Demand for Cloud Computing, Business Intelligence, and AI

4.2.3 Growing Need for Data Management

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Installation and Training Costs

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 On-Premise

5.1.2 On-Cloud

5.2 By Size of the Enterprise

5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Telecommunication

5.3.3 Manufacturing

5.3.4 Media & Entertainment

5.3.5 Transportation

5.3.6 Retail

5.3.7 Other End-user Industry

5.4 By Solutions

5.4.1 Content Management & Collaboration

5.4.2 Asset Creation

5.4.3 AI & Predictive Analytics

5.4.4 Structured Work Management

5.4.5 Other Solutions

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.2 Google LLC

6.1.3 Oracle Corporation

6.1.4 Symantec Corporation

6.1.5 SAP SE

6.1.6 Salesforce.com, Inc.

6.1.7 VMware, Inc.

6.1.8 IBM Corporation

6.1.9 Amazon.com, Inc.

6.1.10 AppScale Systems, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

