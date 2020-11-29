Cabbages and Other Brassicas Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Cabbages and Other Brassicas Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Cabbages and Other Brassicas market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Cabbages and Other Brassicas market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

The global market for cabbages and other brassicas was valued at 75.2 million metric ton, in terms of production, in 2018, and is projected to reach a value of 87.4 million metric ton by 2024, with a CAGR of 2.06% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Top Key Players of Cabbages and Other Brassicas Market Are:

Scope of the Report:

Cabbage is a leafy green, red (purple), or white (pale green) biennial plant grown as an annual vegetable crop for its dense-leaved heads.

Brassicas are members of the family of vegetables that includes broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, collard greens, kale, and turnips. These vegetables contain substances that may protect against cancer.

Cabbages and Other Brassicas market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Cabbages and Other Brassicas market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Productivity Due to Adoption of New Irrigation Technologies

Cabbage has been classified as intermediately susceptible to water stress, with the most critical irrigation period occurred during the last 3 to 4 weeks before harvest. Efficient water management is a prerequisite to successive cabbage production. Water requirements vary from 380 mm to 500 mm depending on climate and length of the growing season. Furrow, sprinkler, and trickle irrigation are the most adopted irrigation techniques used worldwide, which are driving the overall cabbages and other brassicas market.

Asia Pacific Leads Global Cabbages and Other Brassicas Production

Asia-Pacific has witnessed the highest production of cabbages and other brassicas, with China being the leading country, in terms of production and export. China is the largest exporter of cabbages and other brassicas in the world and has accounted for 17.6% of the global exports in 2018. According to the Japanese Ministry of Finance, 2018, the import volume of Chinese cabbage from China to Japan increased 7.8 times compared to the previous year. The volume of cabbages exported from China to Japan has increased 5.8 times during early 2018. The major countries that import cabbages and other brassicas from China, in terms of value, as of 2018, are- Hong Kong (USD 176,369 thousand), Malaysia (USD 116,184 thousand), Vietnam (USD 90,176 thousand), and Thailand (USD 54,153 thousand), among others.

Cabbages and Other Brassicas Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Cabbages and Other Brassicas market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Cabbages and Other Brassicas including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Cabbages and Other Brassicas Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Productivity Due to Adoption of New Irrigation Technologies

4.2.2 Increasing Yield in the Asia-Pacific Region

4.2.3 Easily Adaptable to Most Production Areas

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Low Demand in Europe

4.3.2 Increasing Incidence of Pests and Diseases

4.4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 US

5.1.1.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.1.1.3 Import Market Analysis

5.1.1.1.4 Export Market Analysis

5.1.1.2 Canada

5.1.1.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.1.2.3 Import Market Analysis

5.1.1.2.4 Export Market Analysis

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.2.1 Ukraine

5.1.2.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.1.3 Import Market Analysis

5.1.2.1.4 Export Market Analysis

5.1.2.2 Poland

5.1.2.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.2.3 Import Market Analysis

5.1.2.2.4 Export Market Analysis

5.1.2.3 Germany

5.1.2.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.3.3 Import Market Analysis

5.1.2.3.4 Export Market Analysis

5.1.2.4 United Kingdom

5.1.2.4.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.4.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.4.3 Import Market Analysis

5.1.2.4.4 Export Market Analysis

5.1.2.5 France

5.1.2.5.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.5.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.5.3 Import Market Analysis

5.1.2.5.4 Export Market Analysis

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.1.3.1 China

5.1.3.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.1.3 Import Market Analysis

5.1.3.1.4 Export Market Analysis

5.1.3.2 India

5.1.3.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.2.3 Import Market Analysis

5.1.3.2.4 Export Market Analysis

5.1.3.3 South Korea

5.1.3.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.3.3 Import Market Analysis

5.1.3.3.4 Export Market Analysis

5.1.3.4 Japan

5.1.3.4.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.4.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.4.3 Import Market Analysis

5.1.3.4.4 Export Market Analysis

5.1.3.5 Uzbekistan

5.1.3.5.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.5.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.5.3 Import Market Analysis

5.1.3.5.4 Export Market Analysis

5.1.3.6 Indonesia

5.1.3.6.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.6.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.6.3 Import Market Analysis

5.1.3.6.4 Export Market Analysis

5.1.4 South America

5.1.4.1 Chile

5.1.4.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.4.1.3 Import Market Analysis

5.1.4.1.4 Export Market Analysis

5.1.5 Africa

5.1.5.1 South Africa

5.1.5.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.5.1.3 Import Market Analysis

5.1.5.1.4 Export Market Analysis

5.1.5.2 Egypt

5.1.5.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.5.2.3 Import Market Analysis

5.1.5.2.4 Export Market Analysis

5.1.6 Procurement Preference Matrix

6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

