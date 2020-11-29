Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the market includes Cakes, pastries and Sweet Pies by Product type. By distribution channel, the market is categorized as supermarkets/ hypermarkets, Specialist Retailers, Convenience stores, and others.

Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Convenience Factor for Ready-To-Eat Products

The definition of convenience is evolving with dynamic demands from consumers. Cake mixes were one of the bakery products that gave birth to the concept of “convenience”. As evident from the graph, the ingredient level modification is driving the growth of the health category of bakery products in the developed market. The convenience that Cake products offer is increasingly turning multi-faceted, which is expected to continue to evolve in the foreseeable future. The bakery products are also witnessing additional attributes, such as being healthy, ethical, and comforting. In the United States and Western Europe, the bakery product market is a mature and fragmented one. Product innovation is, therefore, a key differentiator. Manufacturers are adapting their products to meet health-orientated consumer trends and developing higher-margin convenience formats.

Asia Pacific Accounts for Maximum Revenue Share

The consumption of cake in the developed regions is based on certain factors, like competition among brands, convenience, and health attribute. There is a growing demand in the decorated cake segment. This consumer shift is due to the rise in disposable income and preference for innovative products. In Europe, especially in United Kingdom cakes, pastries, and sweet goods dominated the market with the rise in number new-product launches in the past few years. Asia-Pacific is becoming a key market, as rising disposable income, urbanization, and the demand for western-style diets are supporting the growth in sales of baked goods and cakes in particular. China is set to become the second largest baked goods market globally by 2022, with cakes being one of the most popular segment. These markets are attractive to major corporates, which see the potential for significant sales growth.

Detailed TOC of Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Cakes

5.1.2 Pastries and Sweet Pies

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Specialist Retailers

5.2.3 Convenience Stores

5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Australia

5.3.3.4 Japan

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Most Adopted Strategies

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 American Baking Company

6.4.2 Britannia

6.4.3 Euro Cakes

6.4.4 General Mills

6.4.5 Flower Foods

6.4.6 George Weston

6.4.7 Grupo Bimbo

6.4.8 McKee Foods

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

