Calcium Carbonate Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The Calcium Carbonate market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Calcium Carbonate market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Calcium Carbonate market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Calcium Carbonate market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Paper Industry

– Calcium carbonate is widely used in the paper mill as a filler material in the alkaline papermaking process. Growing demand for brighter and bulkier paper is the key driver behind the preference of calcium carbonate in the paper industry.

– In the paper industry, calcium carbonate is valued worldwide for its high brightness and light scattering characteristics, and it is used as an inexpensive filler to make bright opaque paper. The filler is used at the wet-end of paper making machines, and calcium carbonate filler makes the paper bright and smooth.

– Both types of calcium carbonate, i.e., ground calcium carbonate (GCC) and precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC), are used in the paper industry. GCC filler material is used in alkaline wood-free papermaking process. The brightness of GCC is 86%-95%. However, PCC is preferred over GCC in paper mills, since it provides better gloss and opacity properties for the paper, and the brightness of PCC is 90%-97%. PCC is the most cost-effective mineral for producing high quality paper and paperboard via substitution of more expensive wood pulp, additives, or other minerals.

– Currently, Asia-Pacific leads the market, in terms of the demand for calcium carbonate in the paper industry, with China being the leading consumer. Increasing demand for paper packaging and tissue products is expected to drive the market in the Asia-Pacific Region. The packaging demand is driven by rapid economic upticks and growing food consumption in the region. The tissue demand is driven by the population growth and improving hygiene standards.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to increase the demand for the calcium carbonate during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Lead the Calcium Carbonate Market

– Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the market for calcium carbonate, owing to the increasing construction activities in the region. Besides boom in construction activities, the demand for calcium carbonate is expected to be driven by the increasing economic activities, and new investment opportunities in the emerging economies, such as China, India, Indonesia, and other countries.

– China is the largest pulp and paper producing country in the world, owing to large forest reserves (22.5% of the land area). The industry is modern, highly mechanized, and the labor is cheap. Forest cover is increasing in China, owing to the government afforestation initiatives. Meanwhile this is a positive sign, there are concerns regarding social and environmental issues.

– China is the largest manufacturer and consumer of plastics, adhesives and sealants, rubber, and paints and coatings, globally. Majority of plastics, adhesives and sealants, and paints and coatings are consumed by the automotive and construction industry. Automotive industry is the major consumer of rubber.

– Overall, with the demand increasing from various end-user industries in the region, the market for calcium carbonate is projected to increase at a high rate during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Calcium Carbonate Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Construction Activities in the Asia-Pacific Region

4.1.2 Growth of the Packaging and Tissue Paper Market

4.1.3 Replacement of Kaolin by Calcium Carbonate in the Paper Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Health Hazards Associated with Calcium Carbonate

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Ground Calcium Carbonate

5.1.2 Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Raw Substance for Construction Material

5.2.2 Dietary Supplement

5.2.3 Additive for Thermoplastics

5.2.4 Filler and Pigment

5.2.5 Component of Adhesives

5.2.6 Desulfurization of Fuel Gas

5.2.7 Neutralizing Agent in Soil

5.2.8 Other Applications

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Paper

5.3.2 Plastic

5.3.3 Adhesive and Sealant

5.3.4 Construction

5.3.5 Paints and Coatings

5.3.6 Pharmaceutical

5.3.7 Automotive

5.3.8 Agriculture

5.3.9 Rubber

5.3.10 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Taiwan

5.4.1.6 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.7 Australia & New Zealand

5.4.1.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Russia

5.4.3.6 The Netherlands

5.4.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Calchem

6.4.2 Chemical & Mineral Industries Pvt Ltd

6.4.3 Fujian Sanmu Nano Calcium Carbonate Co. Ltd

6.4.4 Graymont Limited

6.4.5 GLC Minerals LLC

6.4.6 Huber Engineered Materials

6.4.7 Imerys

6.4.8 Lhoist

6.4.9 Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd

6.4.10 Minerals Technologies Inc.

6.4.11 Mississippi Lime Company

6.4.12 Newpark Resources Inc.

6.4.13 Okutama Kogyo Co. Ltd

6.4.14 Omya AG

6.4.15 Provale Group

6.4.16 SCHAEFER KALK

6.4.17 Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Demand from the Plastic and Rubber Industry for Nano-calcium Carbonate

7.2 Emergence of Green Applications

