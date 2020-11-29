Camera Lens Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Camera Lens Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Camera Lens market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Camera Lens market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

A camera lens, also known as a photographic lens, is the most integral and essential part of a camera. A camera lens is sometimes a single optical lens or an assembly of some lenses together with a camera body. Lenses are known by various descriptors such as focal length, speed, aperture width, magnification, and angle width among other factors. The manufacturer also categorizes lens based on the fast or slow lens.

Camera Lens market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Camera Lens market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Mobile Phone Cameras Expected to Hold Significant Share

– Smartphones nowadays have become a device, common with a dual primary camera setup where some players have gone to the extent of integrating triple quad or more cameras within a single device. These developments have profoundly impacted the demand for camera lens in the smartphone market. Incremental innovations in developing security applications such as facial-recognition within a smartphone are also generating robust demand for high-performance camera lens in the smartphone sector.

– According to the Korea Herald, approximately 42% of all smartphones sold globally in July 2018, featured a dual or triple rear camera indicating the increased inclination towards multiple camera categories.

– The increasing demand for wide-angle and fisheye lenses are becoming increasingly popular in the smartphone industry because of its variety of inspection application. The low profile and small physical sizes of these lenses, combined with small sensor formats for which the lenses were designed, allow for very compact camera packaging.

– Smartphones and tablet vendors use Mpow Clip-On 180 Degree Supreme Fisheye Lens for their dual camera feature in mobile phones, which is a clip-on lens designed to fit virtually any camera lens. Thus the demand for dual camera feature in the smartphone is increasing and penetrating the camera market growth.

Asia-Pacific Region to Witness Larger Market Share

– In Asia-Pacific, increasing focus and investment toward technology, by major players, are the factors driving the market to become the largest for the camera lens. The increasing number of players in the region has led to a rise in collaborations in the market, which is boosting the focus toward technology.

– For instance, in August 2018, Japan-based Tamron launched a new ultra-wide-angle zoom lens, the 17-35mm F/2.8-4 Di OSD (Model A037), for 35mm full-frame DSLR cameras. The Moisture-Resistant Construction and Fluorine Coating, help to enhance the user’s photographic experience.

– Huawei, a China-based company has launched an Android smartphone that uses dual-camera technology to let owners refocus photos after they have been taken. The feature is being implemented by the collaboration between the Chinese tech firm and German camera-maker Leica.

– Analysis of the Camera Lens market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Camera Lens including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Camera Lens Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increase in the Number of Smartphone Sales

4.3.2 Rise in the Number of Social Media Users

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Dynamic Nature of the Market

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Mobile Phone Cameras

5.1.2 Computer Cameras

5.1.3 High-end Digital Camera

5.1.4 Compact Cameras

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Built-in Lens

5.2.2 Interchangeable Lenses

5.2.2.1 Prime Lens

5.2.2.2 Wide Angle Lens

5.2.2.3 Mid Range Lens

5.2.2.4 Telephoto Lens

5.2.2.5 Other Types of Camera Lenses

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Canon Inc.

6.1.2 Sony Corporation

6.1.3 Nikon Corporation

6.1.4 Eastman Kodak Company

6.1.5 Marshall Electronics, Inc.

6.1.6 Thorlabs, Inc.

6.1.7 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

6.1.8 Olympus Corporation

6.1.9 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

6.1.10 Terasic Inc

6.1.11 SMA Optical Technologies

6.1.12 Largan Precision Company Limited

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

