Cannabis Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Cannabis Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Cannabis market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Cannabis market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245353

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Cannabis Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245353

Scope of the Report:

Cannabis is a tall plant with a stiff upright stem, which is used as a drug and is being legalized for its medical usage. The report contains an analysis of the various parameters of the cannabis market. The study includes the major types of cannabis popular in the market and their market shares. The report presents wide-range analysis of the market share, size, and trends in the cannabis market. The market operates at B2C level, and market sizing has been done at the consumer level.

Cannabis market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Cannabis market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Legalization of Cannabis is Driving the Market

Medicinal cannabis accounts for the majority share of the cannabis market, when segmented on the basis of usage. Many countries have legalized the usage of cannabis for medicinal purposes. Many countries, where cannabis has been legalized, have a large adult population aged 50 and above. This increases the demand for medicinal cannabis, as the affinity of getting sick with chronic diseases increases after 50 years. Many countries, like the United States and Chile, have legalized the usage of cannabis for medicinal purposes; but the sale is illegal in these countries, and hence, cannabis is mostly donated between two organizations on a non-profit basis and strictly for usage in medical practices.

North America Dominates the Market

The cannabis market was valued at USD 14.5 billion in 2018 and it is projected to reach 89.1 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 37% during the forecast period. The growth rate can be attributed to the fact that various countries are now legalizing the usage of cannabis for medical purposes and various states in the US are legalizing the usage of cannabis for recreational purposes as well. North America accounts for more than 95% of the cannabis market, with the US alone making up more than 90% share of the North American market.

Cannabis Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Cannabis market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Cannabis including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245353

Detailed TOC of Cannabis Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Usage

5.1.1 Medical

5.1.2 Recreational

5.2 Crop Variety

5.2.1 Cannabis Indica

5.2.2 Cannabis Sativa

5.2.3 Other Crop Varieties

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 Czech Republic

5.3.2.3 Croatia

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 Australia

5.3.3.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Argentina

5.3.4.2 Chile

5.3.4.3 Peru

5.3.4.4 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.

6.3.2 Canopy Growth Corp.

6.3.3 GW Pharmaceuticals PLC

6.3.4 Aurora Cannabis Inc.

6.3.5 Aphria Inc.

6.3.6 MedReLeaf Corp.

6.3.7 Sprott Inc.

6.3.8 Insys Therapeutics Inc.

6.3.9 CanniMed Therapeutics Inc.

6.3.10 Cara Therapeutics Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Analysis by Top Manufacturers, Industry Growth Insights by Size, Business Share, Emerging Technologies, Opportunities and Regional Analysis till 2020 to 2025

Intumescent Coatings Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Soil Sampler Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Flame Retardants for Fibres Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026

Crock Meters Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026

Train Control & Management System (TCMS) Market Analysis by Growth Strategies of Key Players 2020, Covid-19 Impact on Industry Size, Opportunities, and Regions Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Mexican Restaurants Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co

Fertility Sensor Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026

Infrared Thermography Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025

Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market 2020 – Potential Growth Segments with COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025

Clean Label Ingredient Market Growing Business Factors 2020: | Latest Opportunities, Technological Advancements, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2025

Managed Ethernet Switches Market Size and Growth Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Business Statistics and Regional Revenue of Manufacturers with Share Analysis – Industry Research.co