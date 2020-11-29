Carbon Monoxide (CO) Gas Sensors Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Carbon Monoxide (CO) Gas Sensors Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Carbon Monoxide (CO) Gas Sensors market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Carbon Monoxide (CO) Gas Sensors market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Carbon monoxide (CO) gas sensor is used in industries and home, for the detection of the concentrations of CO in the air. These sensors also output the reading as an analog voltage, which can trigger an alarm or provide a visual indication, based on other complementing features. The market studied is segmented by technology, application, and geography.

Carbon Monoxide (CO) Gas Sensors market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Carbon Monoxide (CO) Gas Sensors market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

-Many people die from carbon monoxide poisoning across the world. The recent incident involved a modified Ford Fiesta that had faulty exhaust system, which leaked fumes inside the cabin of the car. The unaware couple inside the car were killed, due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

-According to an incident reported in 2018, deaths of five people in Alberta are being linked to CO poisoning in cars, prompting people to ensure that their vehicles are properly maintained. Such incidents are likely to drive the need to install carbon monoxide gas sensors in the automotive sector.

-Moreover, police departments in more than a dozen states are concerned about possible carbon monoxide gas leaks in Ford Explorers. As two-thirds of the Centerville Police Department cruisers are Ford Explorers, officials have installed carbon monoxide detectors in all Explorers to monitor the situation. This, in turn, is expected to increase the adoption of CO gas sensors, as they are mostly used, along with CO gas detectors and alarms.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

-As per the US Fire Administration, every year, more than 150 people in the United States die from carbon monoxide poisoning. Similarly, more than 50 people die every year from CO poisoning in Canada, according to the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs.

-The deaths mostly occur in cold weather, as people use fuel-burning appliances more frequently to keep themselves warm in this weather. As a result, the adoption for carbon monoxide (CO) gas sensors is beneficial, as these appliances can unknowingly cause dangerous levels of CO gas to build up in the home. The CO gas sensors are mostly used in carbon monoxide detectors and alarms.

-There have been few incidents of CO poisoning recently. Nine people were sent to a hospital in Ontario, Canada, and one person died in a vehicle in Alberta. In the light of such events, Health Canada is warning Canadians to be alert in their homes and elsewhere, and to be aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide. Such events are expected to further drive the demand for CO gas sensors in North America.

Detailed TOC of Carbon Monoxide (CO) Gas Sensors Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Government Regulations to Ensure Safety in Work Places

4.5.2 Increasing Need for Emission Control Standards

4.6 Market Restraints

4.6.1 Lack of Awareness of Safety Gains in SME

4.6.2 Cost of Maintenance and Low Product Differentiation

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Semiconductor Sensor

5.1.2 Electrochemical Sensor

5.1.3 Solid State/MOS Sensor

5.1.4 PID

5.1.5 Catalytic

5.1.6 Infrared

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Medical

5.2.2 Petrochemical

5.2.3 Building Automation

5.2.4 Industrial

5.2.5 Environmental

5.2.6 Automotive

5.2.7 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Aeroqual Ltd

6.1.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.1.3 Siemens AG

6.1.4 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

6.1.5 ABB Ltd

6.1.6 GfG Europe Ltd

6.1.7 Alphasense

6.1.8 Dynament Ltd

6.1.9 NGK Insulators Ltd

6.1.10 Trolex Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

