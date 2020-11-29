Cardiac Pacemakers Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Cardiac Pacemakers Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Cardiac Pacemakers market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Cardiac Pacemakers market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Cardiac pacemakers are medical devices that are used to deliver electrical pulses to the heart, in order to maintain a normal heart rate. Pacemakers are used for the treatment of patients who are suffering from heart conditions, such as heart failure and arrhythmias.

Cardiac Pacemakers market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Cardiac Pacemakers market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers Segment Captures the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Grow with a Lucrative Rate

The implantable cardiac pacemakers captured the largest market share and are expected to grow with a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period. The implantable pacemakers are of three major types, namely, single chamber, dual chamber, and biventricular pacemakers. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors, such as reduced post-surgical complications and the presence of multiple leads in order to assure normal physiology of the heart. Biventricular pacemakers are expected to gain momentum, owing to the presence of multiple leads. These devices can be implanted into multiple locations as it consists of three leads that are placed into left and right atrium along with the ventricle. These biventricular pacemakers are known to be most useful, owing to its multiple lead benefits to assist in conditions, such as ventricular dysynchrony.

However, in other cardiac conditions, the single and dual chamber pacemakers are used depending on the condition. Hence, owing to the aforementioned factors the implantable pacemakers segment is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America emerged to be the largest regional market in terms of revenue. The high prevalence of the cardiovascular disease, high obesity rates, and a favorable reimbursement environment are the primary factors behind the large market size. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid rate, over the forecast period, owing to increasing healthcare expenditure and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular and lifestyle-associated disorders in the developing economies of the region.

Detailed TOC of Cardiac Pacemakers Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Lifestyle-related Disorders

4.2.2 Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population

4.2.3 Favorable Reimbursement Scenario

4.2.4 Advancements in Pacemaker Technology and Minimally Invasive Procedures

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Costs Associated with Application and Maintenance

4.3.2 Stringent Safety Regulations

4.3.3 Cyber Security Risk Associated with Connected Pacemakers

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Implantable

5.1.1.1 Single Chamber

5.1.1.2 Dual Chamber

5.1.1.3 Biventricular

5.1.2 External

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Inc. (ST. Jude Medical)

6.1.2 Medtronic PLC

6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.4 Lepu Medical Co. Ltd

6.1.5 Zoll Medical Corporation

6.1.6 Biotronik SE & Co. KG

6.1.7 Medico SpA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

