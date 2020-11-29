Cashew Kernel Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Cashew Kernel Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Cashew Kernel market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Cashew Kernel market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Cashew Kernel Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

The study analyzes the global scenario of the cashew kernel market. The report covers production, consumption, trade, and price trend analysis of cashew kernels at a macro-level, in addition to the value chain analysis. It is to be noted that for countries like, Ghana, previous year’s stocks have been considered for analysis.

Cashew Kernel market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Cashew Kernel market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Healthy Snacks is Driving the Market

Consumers these days prefer a commodity that is high on nutritional value. Cashews have become popular all over the world, for their subtle flavor and a number of health benefits. A recent study published in the British Journal of Nutrition revealed that the risk of coronary heart disease may be 37% lower in people who consume nuts more than four times a week, when compared to people who never or seldom consume nuts. With such results, it is expected that more cashew may be used in the manufacture of snack bars, which are a healthy alternative to high-calorie chocolate bars. In the recent times, cashew milk has also become prevalent as a lactose-free milk substitute. As a result, cashew is used to make dairy substitutes, such as cashew milk, cashew-based cheese, cashew-based cream sauces, and sour cream.

The Cashew Kernel Market is Segmented by Grade

The most accepted grades in the market are WW-180, WW-210, WW-240, and WW-320. However, up till now, there are no automated systems available in the market to grade the white wholes segment and estimate the standard characteristics, like color and geometry. From Côte d’Ivoire, white kernels are mainly exported to Europe, the United States, and Canada. In order to access the global market price, cashews under this grade should be completely free from infestation, insect damage, and mold, and the general grades are SW-180, SW-210, SW-240, SW-320, and SW-450. As the prices are not available on public domains, EU buyers generally decide their scorched wholes grade cashew prices based on online auctions. From Côte d’Ivoire, Scorched kernels are mainly exported to Morocco. Nuts, splits, large white pieces, and small white pieces are considered under the white piece grade. In the European market, they are generally considered as the substitute for almonds, hazelnuts, or in trail mixes. In Italy, sometimes, small white pieces are used in pesto sauce and for coating ice cream.

Cashew Kernel Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Cashew Kernel market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Cashew Kernel including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Cashew Kernel Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Value Chain Overview

4.4.2 Price Markups in the Value Chain

4.4.3 Value Chain Issues and Challenges

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Grade

5.1.1 White Wholes

5.1.2 Scorched Wholes

5.1.3 Dessert Wholes

5.1.4 White Pieces

5.1.5 Scorched Pieces

5.1.6 Dessert Pieces

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.1.1 Production Analysis

5.2.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.1.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.1.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.1.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.2.1 Production Analysis

5.2.1.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.1.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.1.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.1.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.3.1 Production Analysis

5.2.1.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.1.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.1.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.1.3.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.1.1 Production Analysis

5.2.2.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.2.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.2.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.2.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.2.1 Production Analysis

5.2.2.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.2.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.2.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.2.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.3.1 Production Analysis

5.2.2.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.2.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.2.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.2.3.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 India

5.2.3.1.1 Production Analysis

5.2.3.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.3.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.3.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.3.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.3.2 China

5.2.3.2.1 Production Analysis

5.2.3.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.3.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.3.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.3.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.3.3 Australia

5.2.3.3.1 Production Analysis

5.2.3.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.3.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.3.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.3.3.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.1.1 Production Analysis

5.2.4.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.4.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.4.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.4.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.2.1 Production Analysis

5.2.4.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.4.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.4.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.4.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.5 Africa

5.2.5.1 Nigeria

5.2.5.1.1 Production Analysis

5.2.5.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.5.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.5.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.5.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.5.2 Benin

5.2.5.2.1 Production Analysis

5.2.5.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.5.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.5.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.5.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.5.3 Tanzania

5.2.5.3.1 Production Analysis

5.2.5.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.5.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.5.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.5.3.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.5.4 Côte d’Ivoire

5.2.5.4.1 Production Analysis

5.2.5.4.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.5.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.5.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.5.4.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.5.5 Ghana

5.2.5.5.1 Production Analysis

5.2.5.5.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.5.5.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.5.5.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.5.5.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.5.6 Guinea-Bissau

5.2.5.6.1 Production Analysis

5.2.5.6.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.5.6.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.5.6.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.3 Procurement Reference Matrix

6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

