Cashew Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

Market Overview:

The cashew market was valued at USD 9.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach a value of USD 12.7 million dollars by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6%. Among all the cashew producing nations, African countries contributed 56.5% of the global production, while Asian countries contributed 44%, in 2018. In the last eight years, Vietnam had increased its export presence to over 85 countries. It is the largest supplier of cashew to the United States, China, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

Cashew nuts are edible kidney-shaped nuts, rich in oil and protein, and are roasted and shelled before eaten. Oil extracted from the shells is used as a lubricant, in the production of plastics. The study analyzes the global scenario of the cashew market. The report covers production, consumption, trade, and price trend analyses of cashew at a macro-level, in addition to the value chain and price trend analysis. Raw cashew nuts (in shell) have been considered while collecting data for production.

Key Market Trends:

Consolidation of Leadership in the Vietnam Cashew Market is Driving the Global Scenario

Vietnam is carrying out high-density planting, commercial farming, and seed programs to ensure high yields. It also invested heavily in mechanizing the entire cashew processing to save on labor, and bring consistency and cost competitiveness. In the last eight years, Vietnam had increased its presence to over 85 countries. It is the largest supplier of cashew to the United States, China, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

The United States Emerges as the Largest Importer of Cashew in the World

The United States was the largest importer of cashew kernel in the global market, with imports valued at USD 1.6 million in 2018. Since cashew farming requires a frost-free tropical climate, cultivation in the United States is limited to extreme southern Florida, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. There is no commercial production of cashew nuts in the United States. Hence, imports from countries, like Vietnam and India, satisfy most of the local demand.

Detailed TOC of Cashew Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Value Chain Overview

4.4.2 Price Markups in the Value Chain

4.4.3 Stakeholders in the Value Chain

4.5 Commodity Grade Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 United States

5.1.1.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.1.1.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.1.1.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.1.2 Canada

5.1.1.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.1.2.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.1.2.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.1.3 Mexico

5.1.1.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.1.3.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.1.3.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.2.1 Germany

5.1.2.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.2.1.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.2.1.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2.2 United Kingdom

5.1.2.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.2.2.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.2.2.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2.3 France

5.1.2.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.2.3.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.2.3.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.3 Asia Pacific

5.1.3.1 China

5.1.3.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.3.1.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.3.1.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.3.2 India

5.1.3.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.3.2.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.3.2.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.3.3 Vietnam

5.1.3.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.3.3.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.3.3.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.3.4 Philippines

5.1.3.4.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.4.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.3.4.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.3.4.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.3.5 Indonesia

5.1.3.5.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.5.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.3.5.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.3.5.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.4 South America

5.1.4.1 Brazil

5.1.4.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.4.1.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.4.1.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.4.2 Argentina

5.1.4.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.4.2.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.4.2.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.5 Africa

5.1.5.1 Côte d’Ivoire

5.1.5.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.5.1.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Vallue

5.1.5.1.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.5.2 Tanzania

5.1.5.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.5.2.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.5.2.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.5.3 Guinea-Bissau

5.1.5.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.5.3.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.5.3.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.5.4 Benin

5.1.5.4.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.4.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.5.4.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.5.4.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.5.5 Mozambique

5.1.5.5.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.5.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.5.5.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.5.5.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.5.6 Burkina Faso

5.1.5.6.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.6.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.5.6.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.5.6.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.5.7 Nigeria

5.1.5.7.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.7.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.5.7.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.5.7.4 Price Trend Analysis

6 PROCUREMENT PREFERENCE MATRIX

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

