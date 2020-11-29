Caustic Soda Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Caustic Soda Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Caustic Soda market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Caustic Soda market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Caustic Soda market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Caustic Soda market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Pulp and Paper Industry

– Caustic soda is used in the pulp & paper industry mostly for digesting wood to make wood pulp, and as a ableaching agent for neutralizing bleached pulp and paper. It is also used for deinking of waste papers.

– Caustic soda is available in solid, flake, or powder form, while its water solution is mostly used by the pulp & paper industry. Commercially, equivalent to 98% NaOH is quoted on a 76% sodium oxide (Na2O) basis.

– In Asia-Pacific, China and India are the major markets for pulp and paper production, while in Europe, Sweden and Finland accounted for approximately 60% of the European pulp production in 2017.

– In North America, there are over 110 pulp mills in the United States and Canada combined, which consume over 3 million metric ton of caustic soda per year.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. The annual growth rate of Chinese GDP was 6.6% in 2018, and it is further expected to increase by 6.3% in 2019. The growth in the country remains high, but it is gradually diminishing as the population ages and the economy is rebalancing from investment to consumption, manufacturing to services, and external to internal demand. China is the largest producer, as well as consumer of caustic soda. China is the largest largest pulp and paper producing nation in the world, as a result of its large forest reserves (22.5% of the land area). The industry is modern and highly mechanized, and the labor is cheap. Forest cover is increasing in China, owing to government afforestation initiatives. While this is a positive sign, there are concerns regarding social and environmental issues. As the largest wood importer in the world, with complex and opaque supply chains, significant challenges are also present. With the growth in the pulp and paper industry, coupled with the rising demand from other sectors, the consumption of caustic soda is expected to increase in the country, in the upcoming years.

Detailed TOC of Caustic Soda Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Alumina in the Automotive Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Paper and Paperboards

4.1.3 Growing Demand from the Chemical Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Energy-intensive Production Process

4.2.2 Environmental Concerns

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Production Process

5.1.1 Membrane Cell

5.1.2 Diaphragm Cell

5.1.3 Other Production Processes

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Pulp & Paper

5.2.2 Organic Chemical

5.2.3 Inorganic Chemical

5.2.4 Soap & Detergent

5.2.5 Alumina

5.2.6 Water Treatment

5.2.7 Textile

5.2.8 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Akzo Nobel NV

6.4.2 Arkema

6.4.3 Covestro AG

6.4.4 DowDuPont

6.4.5 Formosa Plastics Corp.

6.4.6 FMC

6.4.7 Grasim (Aditya Birla)

6.4.8 Hanwha Chemical Corporation

6.4.9 Inovyn

6.4.10 Kemira

6.4.11 Occidental Petroleum Corporation

6.4.12 Olin Corporation

6.4.13 SABIC

6.4.14 Shin-Etsu Chemicals Co. Ltd

6.4.15 Solvay Chemicals

6.4.16 TCI Sanmar Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Plant Capacity Expansions and Joint Ventures in Emerging Markets

