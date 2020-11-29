Ceiling Tiles Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Ceiling Tiles Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Ceiling Tiles market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Ceiling Tiles market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Ceiling Tiles market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Ceiling Tiles market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Ceiling Tiles market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Commercial Construction to Witness Noticeable Growth

– In the commercial sector, ceiling tiles are mostly used in offices, retail stores, educational institutions, hospitals, hospitality industry, multiplexes, home theaters, auditoriums, etc.

– Office buildings require strength, durability, and good aesthetic value ceilings, and thus, the ceiling tiles used in this sector cater to the aforementioned needs. The major ceiling tile types used in office buildings are drop ceilings tiles and planks.

– The global construction industry grew by about 3.5% during 2018. Commercial construction contributes noticeably to this growth, due to rapidly expanding service sector across the globe.

– Regions like, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are experiencing huge domestic as well as foreign investments for the construction of industrial units, hospitals, malls, multiplexes, hospitality industry, and IT sector.

– Various multi-national companies have been exploring opportunities for new or expansion projects in these regions. Some of the attractive countries in these regions, witnessing such investments, include India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates.

– All such prevailing opportunities and investments in these market are driving the commercial construction activity, which is further driving the demand for ceiling tiles.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global ceiling tiles market in 2018. With growing investments into the residential and commercial construction in the countries, such as India, China, Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia, the market for ceiling tiles is expected to increase in the coming years.

– China currently has numerous airport construction projects, which are either in development or planning stage. These include – Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, etc. Besides, the government rolled out massive construction plans for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next ten years.

– In India, the government’s investment target of USD 120.5 billion for developing 27 industrial clusters is expected to boost commercial construction in the country.

– In Indonesia, the government has announced their plans to invest about USD 450 billion into the construction sector by 2021, which is expected to boost residential construction in the country.

– Hence, all such investments and planned projects in the various countries are driving the construction activities in the region, which are further likely to drive the demand for ceiling tiles in the region over the forecast period.

Ceiling Tiles Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Ceiling Tiles market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Ceiling Tiles including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Ceiling Tiles Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand for Ceiling Tiles from Construction Industry

4.1.2 Reduced Carbon Impacts in Processing of Raw Materials for Manufacturing Ceiling Tiles

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Threat of Substitutes such as Asphalt and Mortar

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Raw Material

5.1.1 Mineral Wood

5.1.2 Metal

5.1.3 Gypsum

5.1.4 Others (Composite, Plastic, and Wood)

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 Industrial

5.2.4 Institutional

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Armstrong World Industries Inc.

6.4.2 Foshan Ron Building Material Trading Co. Ltd

6.4.3 Guangzhou Tital Commerce Co. Ltd

6.4.4 Haining Shamrock Import & Export Co. Ltd

6.4.5 Knauf

6.4.6 MADA GYPSUM

6.4.7 New Ceiling Tiles LLC

6.4.8 Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH (OWA)

6.4.9 Rockfon

6.4.10 Saint Gobain SA

6.4.11 SAS International

6.4.12 Shandong Huamei Building Materials Co. Ltd

6.4.13 Techno Ceiling Products

6.4.14 IMREYS

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Innovation in Gypsum Tiles for its Biodegradable Properties

