Centrifugal Compressor Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The Centrifugal Compressor market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Centrifugal Compressor Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Centrifugal Compressor market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Centrifugal Compressor market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. Centrifugal Compressor market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Cost-Optimized Solutions

– Budgetary restrictions across several end-user industries have resulted in companies looking for standardized solutions, instead of customized units. The customers are increasingly looking for centrifugal compressor products that minimize the overall operating costs, while providing the high flow that is necessary for their applications, with minimal maintenance cost.

– In a bid to cater to such demands, major industry players are designing and offering new products. In July 2018, Atlas Copco launched a new oil-free H 1000-3150 centrifugal compressor, which allows a turndown of over 25% before blow-off, maximizing the energy savings and minimizing the operating costs.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The oil and gas and power industries remain the largest end users of these compressors in the region, accounting for more than 65% of the total market for centrifugal compressors. There are a number of floating production storage and offloading (FPSOs) projects in the Asia-Pacific region, which is expected to begin operations over the next four years. The increasing FPSO projects are expected to create tremendous opportunities in the market studied.

– China is also committed to strengthen its oil and natural gas pipeline network in the next 10 years, in an attempt to further boost the clean fuel’s share in the country’s energy mix. According to the National Development and Reform Commission, the country’s natural gas pipelines is expected to reach 123,000 km by 2025. As centrifugal compressors are one of the most commonly used equipment powering the long distance natural gas pipeline, the growth in the pipeline network is expected to drive the demand for the centrifugal compressors during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific region is witnessing widespread development of industrial infrastructure, which leads to surge in demand for power. As the requirement of continuous power supply is imperative for industrial operations, new power plants need to be developed. Therefore, the increase in development of power generation plants, particularly the gas-fired generation plants, is expected to drive the demand for centrifugal compressors during the forecast period.

– The aforementioned factors, are therefore, expected to contribute to the increasing demand for centrifugal compressors in the region during the forecast period.

Centrifugal Compressor Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Centrifugal Compressor market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Centrifugal Compressor including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Centrifugal Compressor Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast till 2024

4.3 Recent Trends and Developments

4.4 Drivers

4.5 Restraints

4.6 Industry Supply Chain Analysis

4.7 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End User

5.1.1 Oil and Gas

5.1.2 Power Sector

5.1.3 Petrochemical and Chemical Industries

5.1.4 Other End Users

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Strategies Adopted by the Key Players

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Atlas Copco AB

6.3.2 Ingersoll-Rand PLC

6.3.3 Baker Hughes a GE Co.

6.3.4 Sundyne

6.3.5 Gardner Denver Holdings Inc

6.3.6 Dresser-Rand Group Inc.

6.3.7 Howden Group

6.3.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation

6.3.9 Sullair, LLC

6.3.10 Zhejiang Kaishan Compressor CO. LTD.

6.3.11 Kobe Steel, Ltd.

6.3.12 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

6.3.13 Shenyang Blower Works Group Corporation.

6.3.14 Hitachi, Ltd.

6.3.15 MAN Energy Solutions SE

6.3.16 Xi’an Shaanxi Drum Power Co., Ltd.

6.3.17 Elliott Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

