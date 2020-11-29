Centrifugal Pump Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2025

The global centrifugal pump market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2014-2019. A centrifugal pump is a mechanical device that is utilized for increasing the pressure of fluids during transportation. It converts the rotational kinetic energy into hydrodynamic energy, which is used for accelerating fluids, such as oil, water, resins, chemicals, wastewater, bleaches and sludge treatment liquids. Therefore, it is extensively utilized in the oil and gas industry for pumping crude oil, slurry and mud. At present, it is available in several sizes and different capacities across the globe.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/centrifugal-pump-market/requestsample

The market is currently being driven by the expanding applications of centrifugal pumps in the agriculture, pharmaceutical, chemical, aerospace, and food and beverage (F&B) industries around the world. Apart from this, it is also employed in the fire protection industry for heating and ventilation, boosting pressure and assisting fire protection sprinkler systems. Furthermore, the development of 3D printed impellers and the increasing utilization of modeling software is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years as these advancements assist in improving the performance of pumps and minimizing the overall production costs. Other factors, such as rapid industrialization and the increasing product demand in the wastewater treatment sector, are driving the market further.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/centrifugal-pump-market

Breakup by Impeller Type:

Overhung Impeller

Vertically Suspended

Between Bearing

Breakup by Stage:

Single Stage Pump

Two Stage Pump

Multi-Stage Pump

Breakup by Flow Type:

Axial Flow Pumps

Radial Flow Pumps

Mixed Flow Pumps

Breakup by Capacity:

Small Capacity

Medium Capacity

High Capacity

Breakup by End-User:

Chemicals

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Metals and Mining

Water and Wastewater

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Baker Hughes (A GE Company), Circor International Inc., Ebara Corporation, Flowserve, Grundfos Holding, ITT Corporation, Pentair Inc., Someflu, Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Weir, Wilo SE, Xylem Inc., etc.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Browse Related Report

https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-biocatalysts-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-multi-cooker-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/wireless-sensors-market

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group