Cloud Gaming Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

Cloud gaming is an emerging technology in the gaming industry, which allows a user to stream high-end games on devices, such as laptops, tablets, and mobiles, with a good internet connection. Cloud gaming is ideal for gamers, as they have to regularly upgrade their console or PC hardware to play games, which leads to additional costs and less fun. Video streaming is gaining more traction than file streaming.

Cloud Gaming market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Cloud Gaming market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Smartphones Adoption to Drive the Market Growth

– With the increasing adoption of smartphones all over the world, many companies are introducing cloud gaming for 5G enabled smartphones. According to Cisco’s latest “Visual Networking Index (VNI)” report, India may have 800 million smartphone users by 2022.

– Hatch released games for smartphones, launched initially in Finland (November 2018) and is now spreading to other European Countries. It has also partnered with DOCOMO to bring smartphone gaming in Japan.

– Sprint has teamed up with Hatch Entertainment to offer mobile cloud gaming services on Sprint’s 5G network in the United States.

– At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Exhibition 2019, One Plus 5G smartphone was showcased and it allowed attendees to play Ace Combat 7 on the phone (via Xbox Wireless controller), which was streaming through cloud via 5G. OPPO also showcased its first 5G handset and visitors experienced cloud gaming through a live demo of Soul Calibur VI.

– All these instances indicate that smartphones are the future for mobile gaming and with their growing adoption globally, cloud gaming through 5G may expand.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is soon becoming the hub for many pilot projects of gaming companies. For instance, in March 2019, Tencent launched a website for the cloud gaming platform called “Start” and invited people in Shanghai and Guangdong, China to sign up for the test.

– In the Asia-Pacific region, many organizations are recognizing the shortcomings of a more siloed multi-cloud strategy, and are enhancing overall business agility with hybrid cloud.

– Chip designer Nvidia Corp partnered with SoftBank Corp and LG Uplus Corp to deploy cloud gaming servers in Japan and Korea later in 2019.

– According to predictions by GSMA Intelligence, China may have the largest smartphone market in 2025, followed by India. Moreover, smartphone adoption in Asia-Pacific may grow from 57% in 2017 to 77% in 2025.

– Across Asia Pacific, collaboration between mobile operators and start-ups is gaining momentum, as operators have the scale and reach that startups lack. For instance, Telenor and Axiata collaborated with startups in Asia.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 5G Introduction will Promote the Growth of Cloud Gaming

4.3.2 Government Initiatives Related to Cloud Infrastructure will Help in Market Expansion

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Low Bandwidth Issues is Discouraging the Market Growth in Developing Countries

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Device

5.1.1 Smartphones

5.1.2 Gaming Consoles

5.1.3 PC

5.1.4 Tablets

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Video Streaming

5.2.2 File Streaming

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Utomik BV

6.1.2 Nvidia Corporation

6.1.3 Numecent Holdings Ltd

6.1.4 RemoteMyApp SP ZOO

6.1.5 Parsec Cloud Inc.

6.1.6 LiquidSky Software Inc.

6.1.7 Simplay Gaming Ltd

6.1.8 Ubitus Inc.

6.1.9 Shawdow.tech (Blade SAS)

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

