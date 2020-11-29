Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

High-performance computing (HPC) is the process of use of parallel processing for running advanced application programs efficiently, reliably, and quickly. Newer workloads, such as genomic sequencing, machine learning, deep learning, speech and facial recognition, pattern recognition, etc., are being executed on HPC systems. They are contributing a lot to industrial competitiveness, national security, scientific progress, and quality of life. As a result, many countries are engaged in an increasing competition to develop the most sophisticated HPC systems and to deploy them throughout their academic, industry, and government institutions.

Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Defense Offers Potential Opportunities

– A lot of activity in key mil-aero areas, including satellite image processing, signal, and intelligence processing, and video analytics happens. For example, a wealth of image and video data is being collected via satellite, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and other devices. In this scenario, the cloud high-performance computing enables the military to identify security threats or targets of interest at a much faster rate with more accuracy.

– Moreover, (HPC) is well suited, and steadily being adopted, for myriad defense and aerospace applications. HPC currently is playing a role in training and simulation; onboard systems for navigation, defense, and attack; and command, control, communications, intelligence, computers, and surveillance. Weapons systems are increasingly complex and require lots of interaction with sensors as well as a ‘human in the loop.

– The United States is the superpower among the nations and even the Department of Defense is looking to refresh its high-performance computing capabilities in a new USD 240 million contract in July 2018. Therefore, increasing defense spending will enable the adoption of cloud HPC technologies.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

– In Asia-Pacific, India and China dominate the cloud HPC market and these two countries are emerging economies of the world. Further, After the United States, China claims one of the well-developed HPC systems, having ramped up the HPC investment quicker than the other countries.

– A major driver for the market in China is the country’s “national AI development plan” released in July 2017 that reveals the country is committed in spending USD 22.15 billion on Artificial Intelligence research by 2020 and USD 59.07 billion by 2025. This plan is aimed at positioning China as a market leader in Artificial intelligence in driverless technology, consumer Artificial Intelligence applications, telemedicine, and bio-pharmacy, and is expected to create huge potential for the development of Cloud High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market.

– Above factors contribute to the overall growth of high-performance computing market in the Asia-Pacific region.

– In addition to this, eliminating the large capital outlay, maintenance costs, and power and space requirements, and reducing deployment time to a mere 20 minutes, the cloud democratizes HPC access. The capital, time and manpower can instead be put towards acquiring compute power and other resources that facilitate progress on the research.

– Therefore, as Asia-Pacific countries are developing economies, the cost benefits of cloud HPC over conventional HPC will drive the market growth in the region.

