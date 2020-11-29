Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Cloud Intrusion Protection Software market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Cloud Intrusion Protection Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The growing number of cyber attacks have pushed enterprises to increase their spending on IT infrastructure to prevent data theft and data breaches. An intrusion detection system (IDS) identify malicious activities over the network and intrusion prevention systems (IPS) prevent data modification or unauthorized access. IDS and IPS include hardware, software, and services. IDS is a passive monitoring system that warns the system administrator of any suspicious activity, while IPS enables the administrator to take appropriate action upon the alert generated by the IDS. Here, the scope is limited to services across various industry verticals and geography.

Cloud Intrusion Protection Software market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Cloud Intrusion Protection Software market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Telecom and Information Technology Expected to Grow Exponentially

– Cloud intrusion protection systems are growing adoption in the telecom industry, which serves every other industry in the market.

– With advancements in technology and increasing adoption of modern connectivity systems, the demand for communication services in industries, such as automotive, retail, energy & power, government services, IT sector and other industries employing technology, has seen incremental growth over the past decade.

– The telecom industry now serves a critical link for every industry to operate without interruptions. With the advent of cloud services, the dependence on communication is growing. The telecom and IT industries have merged to provide better operations.

– The IT industry nowadays plays a major role. With industries moving toward cloud and automation, they are increasingly deploying IT systems to support operations and telecom industries to provide connectivity and communication services, to facilitate the working of the whole system.

– As Telecom & IT holds a major stake in cyber connectivity, the spending on cybersecurity of Telecom & IT industry would be high as compared to other industry. Moreover, with rapid growth in technology in terms of IoT,5G & AI it is very much essential to protect the data and prevent the data breaches across the network.

North America is the Major Contributor to the Market Growth

– The North American market has been the market of focus for cloud IPS software companies. The North American market is the highest contributor to cloud IPS software

– The United States is a major contributor to the North American market, on account of early adoption and major investments in a cloud environment.

– There are several reasons for the high contribution from this region, such as the presence of large enterprises, the growing frequency of cyber-attacks, and the increasing number of hosted servers.

– Cloud services are in high demand and are experiencing high adoption with the rise in demand for IoT systems.

– The government in North American countries have tightened the norms to provide better cloud security.

Detailed TOC of Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Cyber Threats and Hacking Attempts

4.3.2 Increased IT Spending on Network Security

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Detection of False Positives and False Negatives

4.4.2 Loss of Network Performance Due to Multiple Checks

4.5 Opportunities in the Global Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market

4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.7 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Consulting

5.1.2 Managed Service

5.1.3 Design and Integration

5.1.4 Training and Education

5.2 By Industry Vertical

5.2.1 Telecom and Information Technology

5.2.2 Banking and Financial Service

5.2.3 Oil and Gas

5.2.4 Manufacturing

5.2.5 Healthcare

5.2.6 Government

5.2.7 Travel and Transport

5.2.8 Retail

5.2.9 Entertainment and Media

5.2.10 Other Industry Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.2 IBM Corporation

6.1.3 Fortinet Inc.

6.1.4 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

6.1.5 HP Inc.

6.1.6 McAfee Inc. (Intel Corporation)

6.1.7 Dell Inc.

6.1.8 Trustwave Corporation

6.1.9 AlienVault Inc. (AT&T Cybersecurity)

6.1.10 Symantec Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

