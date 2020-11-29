Coil Coatings Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Coil Coatings Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Coil Coatings market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Coil Coatings market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Coil Coatings market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Coil Coatings market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Coil Coatings market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand from Building and Construction Industry

– The building and construction industry is by far the largest consumer of coil coatings. The main resins which are used extensively in construction are Polyester resin, Silicone Modified Polyester and Polyvinylidine Fluorides (PVDF) or Fluoropolymer. With the rising number of building codes that promote energy-efficient structures, home builders and consumers are gradually moving towards building strategies that deliver performance and energy savings in the long run.

– In addition to aesthetic look, durability, and functionality, coil coatings are known for its infrared reflective pigment technology. This technology saves energy on cooling by helping to ease the building’s interior temperature.

– According to the Department Of Energy, heating and cooling costs account for 48% of the energy use in a typical U.S. home. Capability to be molded into almost any shape, excellent resistance, superior longevity, infinite aesthetic color and texture options, and environmental benefits, make coil coatings a perfect option for both interior and exterior construction applications.

– Furthermore, it is also used in making gutters and downspouts as a part of rainwater collection installations. Another rising use of coil coatings is for various leaf and debris prevention systems that have recently been introduced to the market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Coil coatings due to its high-end aesthetics and long-lasting value are used in the building and construction industry in ceiling grids, doors, roofing & siding, windows, etc.

– As the construction industry continues to grow, the market for coil coatings too will rise. Globally, Asia-Pacific has the largest construction market which is led by India, China, and various South-east Asian countries.

– India has experienced significant interest from foreign investors in its infrastructural sector. Altico Capital, the non-banking finance company of Clearwater Capital Partners LLC has expressed interest to invest around USD 150 million to develop commercial office properties and improve the infrastructure sector over the next one and a half years. The Asian Development Bank approved a loan of USD 631 million to develop the Vishakhapatnam-Chennai industrial corridor. PTC India Financial Services (PFS) and India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) entered into an agreement to provide funding for infrastructure projects in India. These are some of the few investments the country is expected to embark in the upcoming years.

– China, who is recently suffering a slump in its construction industry too is expected to recover in the next few years. According to forecasts of The Asian Development Bank (ADB), the country needs to spend USD 1.7 trillion annually from now until 2030 to meet its infrastructure needs.

– All such factors are expected to increase the demand for coil coatings in this region.

Coil Coatings Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Coil Coatings market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Coil Coatings including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

