Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The "Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market" report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Colorectal cancer, also known as bowel cancer, colon cancer, or rectal cancer, and is any form of cancer that affects the colon and the rectum. The report tracks revenue generated by therapeutics used for the management of colorectal cancer, along with various screening tests, kits, and medical devices used for the diagnosis of colorectal cancer.

Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Immunotherapy Blockbusters to Remain a Significant Revenue Source For Leading Players Due to Label Expansions Despite Approaching Patent Expiry.

Bevacizumab (Avastin) is a monoclonal antibody that prevents tumors from growing in blood vessels, by antagonizing vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which is a substance released by tumors to stimulate new blood vessel formation. The FDA approved a labeling extension for bevacizumab, administered in combination with intravenous 5-fluorouracil-based chemotherapy, for the second-line treatment of metastatic carcinoma of the colon or rectum. The approval of cyramza (ramucirumab) for second-line Avastin pre-treated metastatic setting, in 2016, is expected to propel the growth of the colorectal cancer drugs market, in the future.

The United States is Expected to Retain Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Geographically, the United States holds the largest market share with respect to demand and revenue. In 2017, 39,910 new rectal cancer cases and 95,520 new colon cancer cases were reported in the United States based on the estimates by the American Cancer Society. These estimates indicate that colorectal cancer is increasing its prevalence in the United States, which is in turn, leading to the growth of the market. The Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness a strong growth pattern in the coming years, with China and India showing rapid progress. In 2015, Roche signed an agreement with an insurance company in Shenzhen City. The Chinese people were among the first few to approve Avastin for reimbursement. This is expected to increase access to colorectal cancer therapeutics in China.

Detailed TOC of Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Radiology and Chemotherapy

4.2.2 Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Colorectal Cancer

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Costs Associated with Drugs

4.3.2 Side Effects Associated With Drugs

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Modality

5.1.1 Diagnostics Techniques

5.1.1.1 Stool Tests

5.1.1.2 Immunohistochemistry

5.1.1.3 Colonoscopy

5.1.1.4 Flexible Sigmoidoscopy

5.1.1.5 Other Diagnostics Techniques

5.1.2 Therapeutics

5.1.2.1 Chemotherapy

5.1.2.1.1 Antimetabolites

5.1.2.1.1.1 Fluorouracil

5.1.2.1.1.2 Capecitabine

5.1.2.1.2 Alkylating Agent

5.1.2.1.2.1 Oxaliplatin

5.1.2.1.3 Other Chemotherapeutic Agents

5.1.2.2 Immunotherapy

5.1.2.2.1 Bevacizumab

5.1.2.2.2 Cetuximab

5.1.2.2.3 Panitumumab

5.1.2.3 Chemoprotectant

5.1.2.4 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Amgen Inc.

6.1.3 Clinical Genomics

6.1.4 EDP Biotech

6.1.5 Epigenomics AG

6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.7 Novigenix SA

6.1.8 Quest Diagnostics

6.1.9 Sanofi SA

6.1.10 Siemens Healthineers

6.1.11 VolitionRX

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

