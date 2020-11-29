Colorectal Cancer Screening Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Colorectal Cancer Screening Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Colorectal Cancer Screening market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Colorectal Cancer Screening market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245284

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Colorectal Cancer Screening Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245284

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, colorectal cancer (CRC) is known as bowel cancer and colon cancer. It is the development of cancer from the colon or rectum. Colorectal cancer (CRC) screening tests use kits and various medical devices for diagnosing cancer. The market is segmented by screening tests, end user, and geography.

Colorectal Cancer Screening market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Colorectal Cancer Screening market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Guaiac Fecal Occult Blood Test (gFOBT) is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment

The guaiac fecal occult blood test (gFOBT) is one of the several methods that is used to detect colorectal cancer. The test involves the detection of hidden blood in the feces, and identifies the presence of cancer cells or tumours in the colon or rectum. The test involves placing a small sample of stool on specially guaiac coated cards, and then sent to a laboratory for testing. Upon putting a testing solution on the cards, the guaiac causes the stool sample to change colour. The colour changes very quickly if there is blood in the stool. Presence of blood in the stool may be a sign of colorectal cancer or other problems, such as polyps, ulcers, or hemorrhoids. As per the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), the procedural volumes for colorectal (CRC) screening with gFOBT have decreased modestly. However, the factors that are driving the market are its ease of availability, low cost, and coverage in the insurance, along with being sold as over-the-counter. Also, with product innovation, the method has become reliable. The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the ease of availability and low cost of the products.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

According to the United States National Cancer Statistics, colon cancer is reported to be America’s second-deadliest cancer with 50,000 deaths, annually, followed by lung cancer. It was estimated that approximately 1, 44,000 cases of colorectal cancer were found in 2015, and nearly 1, 60, 000 new cases for colorectal cancer are expected to occur by 2020. This increase in the disease occurrence may eventually increase the demand for colorectal cancer screening procedures. Several companies are coming up with advanced screening procedures, including genetic tests, which are gaining acceptability in the US market. According to the National Health Interview Survey, CRC screening (in accordance with guidelines among adults of 50 years and more) increased from 34%, in 2000, to 63%, in 2015. Initiatives, like national TV campaigns, digital marketing, primary care sales force, collated materials, clinical and health publications, etc., are helping increase the adoption of the colorectal cancer screening procedures in the United States. Also, government initiatives are increasing awareness, which is playing an integral role and driving the market for colorectal cancer screening in the country. According to the American Cancer Society, the colon cancer screening rate was 59% in 2010, and increased to 62% in 2015. This rate is increasing at a steady pace, and the goal for colon cancer screening is to reach 80% by 2018. Increasing number of colorectal cancer incidences in the United States, along with several educational and financial initiatives, are expected to increase the colorectal cancer screening market in the United States, in the future.

Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Colorectal Cancer Screening market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Colorectal Cancer Screening including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245284

Detailed TOC of Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Advent of Efficacious Genetic Tests

4.2.2 Increase in Prevalence of Colorectal Cancer

4.2.3 Increasing Cancer Prevention Initiatives

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Screening Tests Costs

4.3.2 Inadequate Healthcare Access in Developing Countries

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Screening Tests

5.1.1 Stool-based Tests

5.1.1.1 Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT)

5.1.1.2 Guaiac-based Fecal Occult Blood Test (gFOBT)

5.1.1.3 Stool DNA Test

5.1.2 Colonoscopy

5.1.3 CT Colonography (Virtual Colonoscopy)

5.1.4 Flexible Sigmoidoscopy

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Independent Diagnostic Labs

5.2.3 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd

6.1.3 Epigenomics Inc.

6.1.4 Exact Sciences Corporation

6.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.6 Hemosure Inc.

6.1.7 Novigenix SA

6.1.8 Quidel Corporation

6.1.9 Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

6.1.10 Sysmex Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Airship Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Helixchanger Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Fruit and Vegetable Detoxification Machine Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Led Spot Light Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Mask Review Machine Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Night Vision (Ir) Surveillance Cameras Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co

Tokenization Market Growth Factors by Latest Developments 2020 | Future Demand Status, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Trends, Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2026

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market 2020 – Potential Growth Segments with COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025

High-Frequency Electrocautery Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Rubber Covered Roller Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026

Blister Packaging Machine Market: 2020 Emerging Technologies, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Current and Future Plans, Revenue by Key Vendors Size Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Anesthesia Co2 Absorbent Market Growth in Near Future 2020: Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Financial Information, Developments, SWOT Analysis and Strategies Forecast to 2025